Keep Good Kompany Evolution in FC 26 is inspired by the big Belgian centre-back, Vincent Kompany. Manchester City’s talismanic captain was an institution in the back and a key player in the club's rise to English dominance.

The EVO improves all stats and PlayStyles that best reflect the now-Bayern boss (except for Anticipate). You also get the base Power Shot, a nod to Kompany's historic 30-yard goal against Leicester, which kept Man City ahead of Liverpool and eventually secured the Premier League 2018–19 title.

Of course, Power Shot is useless in-game for a CB. Here's how you can work around that, along with the best players for Keep Good Kompany Evolution.

Best Players for Keep Good Kompany Evolution in FC 26

The five standout FC 26 players for Keep Good Kompany Evolution are:

Mario Gila Fuentes (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Danny da Costa (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Aurélien Tchouaméni (Gold)

(Gold) Ronald Araujo (Gold)

(Gold) Ibañez (Gold)

As we have said before, Power Shot is worthless on a CB. There are two ways to work around that. Either use a CB that already has a good number of existing PS to not get Power Shot, or chain players first with other eligible EVOs that add suitable PS.

A perfect example is Mario Gila Fuentes. The Spanish defender has a low enough overall to be chained with multiple upgrades. The current best path for him is the two Wake Up Evolutions, followed by Il Catenaccio from the season reward, and then Keep Good Kompany. Most low-rated CBs can follow a similar path. Past it, you'll get some of the best evolved CB cards in the game.

If you do not have patience for long paths or have used the upgrades on someone else, then you can do the Evolution on players like Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Frenchman is one of the best cards in the game, and that's partly because of the range of PlayStyles he has. Tchouaméni has all three best PlayStyles for the position.

Ibañez is another player who has an impressive range of base PS and doesn't get Power Shot. But Ibañez does not have Anticipate, which might be a deal breaker for some. You can still do him and keep him for a future chain, one that'll give him Anticipate+ to put the finishing touches.

That's everything about the best players for Keep Good Kompany Evolution in FC 26. It is free, so absolutely do not miss out on it.