Primary Subject: FC 26 Two Way Player I & II Evolution

FC 26 Two Way Player I & II Evolution Key Update: A two-part Evolution chain designed to create elite wide midfielders who can attack and defend.

A two-part Evolution chain designed to create elite wide midfielders who can attack and defend. Status: Live (Part II requires the Legendary Legacy Objective, expiring April 10, 2026)

Live (Part II requires the Legendary Legacy Objective, expiring April 10, 2026) Last Verified: April 6, 2026

April 6, 2026 Quick Answer: This is a rare defensive winger upgrade that transforms fullbacks into 90 OVR wide midfielders. Top choices for the chain are Digne, Cancelo, and Grimaldo.

Most of the meta formations in FC 26 have you play four at the back. A proper RM or LM, who can both attack and defend, is rare and less used.

But if you're one of the few creative players running a formation with three defenders, Two Way Player I and II Evolution will give you a perfect midfielder to cover the flanks.

It provides a good shooting boost along with Finesse Shot as well as defensive attributes and PS in Intercept and Jockey. Continue reading to know the best players for the Two Way Player I and II Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Two Way Player I & II Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Two Way Player I and Two Way Player II are separate Evolutions in FC 26, meant to be chained together. You obviously do the Two Player I first and then the latter. Doing both will provide you with a well-rounded, wide midfielder.

Individually, Two Way Player II is not really worth it. So, all our standout picks below are assuming you do both the Evolutions.

Lucas Digne (World Tour)

(World Tour) João Cancelo (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Alejandro Grimaldo (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Diogo Dalot (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Álvaro Carreras (Team of the Week)

The Evolution is particularly made for players who you intend to use in a setup with only three defenders at the back. For a regular attacking RM and LM, unless you intend to use them dynamically with an attacking fullback, there will be better upgrades elsewhere. They're much better in Inside Forward roles anyway.

A wide midfielder in the mentioned setup will ideally be someone who is a defender who can attack instead of an attacker who can defend. Considering all that, we feel ideal candidates will be fullbacks who have a good range of defensive PS and a nice combination of physicality and agility.

With Incisive Pass+, the Evolution also positions the player as a more creative workhorse than a goalscorer. It's also best to do a couple of upgrades on low-rated cards before, as the end overall is 90, so they won't have many possible future chains for a good while.

How to Unlock Two Way Player II Evolution in FC 26

The Two Way Player II Evolution can be unlocked by completing the Legendary Legacy Objective in FC 26.

It's available for a limited time, as it'll leave the game on April 10, 2026.

Two Way Player I & II Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Two Way Player I & II Evolutions in FC 26:

Requirements

Two Way Player I

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LM or RM

LM or RM Not Position: CB, CM

Two Way Player II

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 Total Positions: Max 4

Max 4 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Position: LM or RM

Upgrades

Two Way Player I

Overall: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Passing: +5 (85)

+5 (85) Acceleration: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Aggression: +60 (90)

+60 (90) Agility: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Balance: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Ball Control: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Dribbling: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Finishing: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Heading Acc.: +60 (87)

+60 (87) Interceptions: +60 (85)

+60 (85) Jumping: +60 (88)

+60 (88) Long Shots: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Def. Aware: +60 (85)

+60 (85) Penalties: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Positioning: +25 (86)

+25 (86) Reactions: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Shot Power: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Slide Tackle: +60 (90)

+60 (90) Sprint Speed: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Stand Tackle: +60 (90)

+60 (90) Stamina: +60 (89)

+60 (89) Strength: +60 (87)

+60 (87) Volleys: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Composure: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Rapid, Incisive Pass (2)

Rapid, Incisive Pass (2) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Intercept (8)

Two Way Player II

Overall: +2

+2 Shooting: +4 (89)

+4 (89) Passing: +5 (92)

+5 (92) Dribbling: +4 (92)

+4 (92) Weak Foot: +3 (4)

+3 (4) Positions: LM, RM

LM, RM PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Jockey

Finesse Shot, Jockey Roles: Winger++, Wide Playmaker++, Wide Midfielder++, Inside Forward++

That's everything you need to know about the Two Way Player I and Two Way Player II Evolutions in FC 26.

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