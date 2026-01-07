Lionel Messi led Team 1 for the brand-new Time Warp campaign in FC 26, which celebrated the yesteryear of each player with stats and dynamics based on their primes. It's only poetic to have Team 2 led by a certain someone who defined his peak years in constant opposition.

Headlining Team 2 of Time Warp is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are all the other players leaked to be featured in the promo squad, and when it will go live.

FC 26 Time Warp Team 2 Release Time

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 Time Warp Team 2 will go live on January 9, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual Friday schedule for every new promo and their teams.

Past Time Warp, it'll be time for Team of the Year, with voting for the campaign kicking off on January 7.

All FC 26 Time Warp Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming to FC 26 with Team 2 of the Time Warp campaign:

Active Players

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, 90)

(ST, 90) Jamie Vardy (ST, 89)

(ST, 89) Casemiro (CDM, 89)

(CDM, 89) Thomar Muller (RM, 89)

(RM, 89) Kyle Walker (RB, 89)

(RB, 89) David De Ge a (GK, 89)

a (GK, 89) Kenny Lala (RB, 87)

(RB, 87) Koke (CM, 88)

(CM, 88) Mario Götze (CAM, 88)

(CAM, 88) Marc Bartra (CB, 87)

(CB, 87) Pierre Lees-Melou (CDM, 87)

(CDM, 87) Moussa Sissoko (CM, 88)

(CM, 88) Ivan Cavaleiro (LM, 85)

(LM, 85) Joao Moutinho (CM, 88)

(CM, 88) Juan Iturbe (RW, 85)

(RW, 85) Abdoulaye Doucoure (CDM, 87)

(CDM, 87) Sven Ulreich (GK, 87)

(GK, 87) Emilie Haavi (LW, 87)

(LW, 87) Pascal Groß (CDM, 87)

(CDM, 87) Marina Hegering (CB, 87)

(CB, 87) Lewis Holtby (CAM, 86)

(CAM, 86) DeAndre Yedlin (RB, 86)

(RB, 86) Cenk Tosun (ST, 85)

(ST, 85) Alfonso Espino (LB, 86)

(LB, 86) Tjaronn Chery (CAM, 85)

ICONs

Homare Sawa (CM, 92)

(CM, 92) Marco Van Basten (ST, 92)

(ST, 92) Pavel Nedved (LM, 89)

(LM, 89) Bobby Moore (CB, 91)

(CB, 91) Philipp Lahm (RB, 90)

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they have generally been spot on, and we expect that trend to continue, some changes here and there can happen. We'll keep you updated on the Time Warp promo, including new SBC solutions and Evolutions.