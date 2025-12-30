Time Warp is a brand-new campaign in FC 26, which is scheduled to follow Winter Wildcards. It is said to dial back in time and feature iconic players from football and FUT history, with modern players having stats based on their yesteryear.
To give you an idea of the theme, some leaked cards include the all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating their years in Barcelona and Juventus, instead of Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.
The flashback promo will last two weeks and will see us until the highly anticipated Team of the Year. Here's everything about the Time Warp in FC 26, from start time to all leaked players.
When Will The Time Warp Promo Begin in FC 26?
Time Warp in FC 26 is leaked to be the next promo, which means it'll begin on January 2, 2026. New promos always begin on Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. With Winter Wildcards set to end this week, that's the most likely date and time for the new campaign to begin.
What's also leaked is that Time Warp will have two teams. If everything follows the same schedule, Team 2 should release on January 9, 2026, at the same time mentioned above. Past the promo, it'll likely be Team of the Year on January 16.
FC 26 Time Warp Details
Time Warp is a flashback promo in FC 26 and is said to bring cards inspired by notable times of players' past seasons, as well as FUT history. Like having a Cristiano Ronaldo card, but his stats are based on his stint at Juventus.
Club badges for the cards are unlikely to change. Fortunately, all the cards will have full chemistry points, according to leaks. So you don't have to worry about slotting players into your team and losing chemistry points.
As for the content itself, there doesn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary. You can expect the usual batches of active players and ICONs to be packable and some to be handed out through SBCs and Objectives.
All Leaked FC 26 Time Warp Players
Both Team 1 and Team 2 of Time Warp have been leaked. Check out the full list below:
FC 26 Time Warp Team 1 leaked player
- Garrincha
- Andrea Pirlo
- Carles Puyol
- John Barnes
- Roy Keane
- Lionel Messi
- Alexandra Popp
- Paul Pogba
- Luis Suárez
- Daniel Carvajal
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Filip Kostić
- Emily Louise van Egmond
- Günter
- Chris Smalling
- Steven Berghuis
- Granit Xhaka
- Jess Fishlock
- Mario René Junior Lemina
- Juan Mata
- Patrick John Miguel van Aanholt
- Kevin Stöger
- Anthony Nwakaeme
- Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi)
- Sofie Pedersen
- James Milner
- Shelina Zadorsky
- José Miguel da Rocha Fonte
- Florian Sotoca
- James McClean
- Karen Araya
- Rubén García
- Nélson Oliveira
- Martín Cauteruccio
FC 26 Time Warp Team 2 leaked player
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Philipp Lahm
- Jamie Vardy
- Casemiro
- Pavel Nedved
- Homare Sawa
- Moussa Sissoko
- Thomar Muller
- Kyle Walker
- Kenny Lala
- David De Gea
- Mario Gotze
- Manuel Iturbe
FC 26 SBC and Objective leaked players
The following players are leaked to be part of either SBCs or Objectives:
- Roberto Baggio
- Arturo Vidal
- Ashley Young
- Alexis Sánchez
- Steven Nzonzi
- Teemu Pukki
- Nemanja Matić
- Jonas Hofmann
- Marta Torrejón
Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they have generally been spot on, finer details here and there can change. They're not a complete list of players either; more may be added to the promo than leaked.
We will keep you updated on the promo, including SBC solutions for the upcoming players.
