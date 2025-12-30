Time Warp is a brand-new campaign in FC 26, which is scheduled to follow Winter Wildcards. It is said to dial back in time and feature iconic players from football and FUT history, with modern players having stats based on their yesteryear.

To give you an idea of the theme, some leaked cards include the all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating their years in Barcelona and Juventus, instead of Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.

The flashback promo will last two weeks and will see us until the highly anticipated Team of the Year. Here's everything about the Time Warp in FC 26, from start time to all leaked players.

When Will The Time Warp Promo Begin in FC 26?

Time Warp in FC 26 is leaked to be the next promo, which means it'll begin on January 2, 2026. New promos always begin on Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. With Winter Wildcards set to end this week, that's the most likely date and time for the new campaign to begin.

What's also leaked is that Time Warp will have two teams. If everything follows the same schedule, Team 2 should release on January 9, 2026, at the same time mentioned above. Past the promo, it'll likely be Team of the Year on January 16.

FC 26 Time Warp Details

Time Warp is a flashback promo in FC 26 and is said to bring cards inspired by notable times of players' past seasons, as well as FUT history. Like having a Cristiano Ronaldo card, but his stats are based on his stint at Juventus.

Club badges for the cards are unlikely to change. Fortunately, all the cards will have full chemistry points, according to leaks. So you don't have to worry about slotting players into your team and losing chemistry points.

As for the content itself, there doesn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary. You can expect the usual batches of active players and ICONs to be packable and some to be handed out through SBCs and Objectives.

All Leaked FC 26 Time Warp Players

Both Team 1 and Team 2 of Time Warp have been leaked. Check out the full list below:

FC 26 Time Warp Team 1 leaked player

Garrincha

Andrea Pirlo

Carles Puyol

John Barnes

Roy Keane

Lionel Messi

Alexandra Popp

Paul Pogba

Luis Suárez

Daniel Carvajal

Marc-André ter Stegen

Filip Kostić

Emily Louise van Egmond

Günter

Chris Smalling

Steven Berghuis

Granit Xhaka

Jess Fishlock

Mario René Junior Lemina

Juan Mata

Patrick John Miguel van Aanholt

Kevin Stöger

Anthony Nwakaeme

Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi)

Sofie Pedersen

James Milner

Shelina Zadorsky

José Miguel da Rocha Fonte

Florian Sotoca

James McClean

Karen Araya

Rubén García

Nélson Oliveira

Martín Cauteruccio

FC 26 Time Warp Team 2 leaked player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Philipp Lahm

Jamie Vardy

Casemiro

Pavel Nedved

Homare Sawa

Moussa Sissoko

Thomar Muller

Kyle Walker

Kenny Lala

David De Gea

Mario Gotze

Manuel Iturbe

FC 26 SBC and Objective leaked players

The following players are leaked to be part of either SBCs or Objectives:

Roberto Baggio

Arturo Vidal

Ashley Young

Alexis Sánchez

Steven Nzonzi

Teemu Pukki

Nemanja Matić

Jonas Hofmann

Marta Torrejón

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they have generally been spot on, finer details here and there can change. They're not a complete list of players either; more may be added to the promo than leaked.

We will keep you updated on the promo, including SBC solutions for the upcoming players.