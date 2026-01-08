A new year has just kicked off, and that means for FC 26, it is time to look back on the last calendar year and pick the most standout performers across the world of football.

Players will have a massive say on which footballers get the coveted Team of the Year card, as you can vote on your player of choice. We all know you are probably going to vote for your favorites instead of more deserving candidates.

Continue reading for details on how to vote for FC 26 TOTY and all the nominees.

How to Vote for FC 26 TOTY

Credit: EA Sports

Voting for Team of the Year started on January 7 and is expected to run until January 12, 2026. To vote, follow these steps:

Head to the official FC 26 TOTY website

Select which of the Men's or Women's teams you want to vote for first

Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for

Once you have your TOTY XI, you then have to pick your Captain

Hit Submit Vote, tick the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, and you're all set to cast your vote!

You can select 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 3 midfielders, and 3 attackers for each of the men's and women's teams. The final result will likely be decided based on fan voting and EA.

FC 26 All TOTY Nominees

The following are the nominees for the FC 26 Team of the Year promo, based on their positions:

Men's Team

Credit: EA Sports

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Thibaut Courtois

David Raya

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manuel Neuer

Jan Oblak

Mile Svilar

Defenders

Alessandro Bastoni

Denzel Dumfries

Gabriel Magalhães

Marc Guéhi

Dean Huijsen

Jules Koundé

Marc Cucurella

Marcos Llorente

Marquinhos

Maximilian Mittelstädt

Nuno Mendes

Willian Pacho

Andrei Rațiu

David Raum

Amir Rrahmani

William Saliba

Nico Schlotterbeck

Jonathan Tah

Micky van de Ven

Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders

Maghnes Akliouche

Salem Al Dawsari

Nicolò Barella

Jude Bellingham

Bruno Guimarães

Moisés Caicedo

Frenkie de Jong

Luis Díaz

Ritsu Doan

Evander

Ryan Gravenberch

Grimaldo

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

João Neves

Joshua Kimmich

Lamine Yamal

Riyad Mahrez

Scott McTominay

Jamal Musiala

Nico Paz

Nico Williams

Felix Nmecha

Michael Olise

Riccardo Orsolini

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Mohamed Salah

Angelo Stiller

Corentin Tolisso

Federico Valverde

Vitinha

Kenan Yıldız

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Attackers

Julián Alvarez

Antony

Ayoze

Bradley Barcola

Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ousmane Dembélé

Désiré Doué

Anders Dreyer

Emanuel Emegha

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyökeres

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Moise Kean

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Lautaro Martínez

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Kylian Mbappé

Bryan Mbeumo

Lionel Messi

Christian Pulisic

Patrik Schick

Heung Min Son

Women's Team

Credit: EA Sports

Goalkeepers

Christiane Endler

Hannah Hampton

Lorena

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Constance Picaud

Defenders

Selma Bacha

Millie Bright

Lucy Bronze

Ellie Carpenter

Emily Fox

Vanessa Gilles

Giulia Gwinn

Lauren

Katie McCabe

Tara McKeown

Nerea Nevado

Olga Carmona

Wendie Renard

Izzy Rodriguez

Kayla Sharples

Leah Williamson

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí

Alexia Putellas

Bernadette Amani

Sandy Baltimore

Klara Bühl

Delphine Cascarino

Sam Coffey

Erin Cuthbert

Kenza Dali

Fiamma Benítez

Taylor Flint

Laura Freigang

Vanessa Fudalla

Manuela Giugliano

Pernille Harder

Yui Hasegawa

Lindsey Heaps

Svenja Huth

Sakina Karchaoui

Chloe Kelly

Rose Lavelle

Mariona

Marta

Janina Minge

Olivia Moultrie

Patri Guijarro

Trinity Rodman

Georgia Stanway

Ella Toone

Vicky López

Selina Vobian

Keira Walsh

Caroline Weir

Attackers

Alba Redondo

Lineth Beerensteyn

Mathilde Bourdieu

Linda Caicedo

Sofia Cantore

Selina Cerci

Tabitha Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga

Claudia Pina

Kadidiatou Diani

Melchie Dumornay

Elena Julve

Esther

Cristiana Girelli

Caroline Graham Hansen

Edna Imade

Clara Mateo

Manaka Matsukubo

Larissa Mühlhaus

Ewa Pajor

Alexandra Popp

Géraldine Reuteler

Alessia Russo

Emma Sears

Khadija Shaw

Those were all the nominees for Team of the Year, along with instructions on how to vote for them. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.