A new year has just kicked off, and that means for FC 26, it is time to look back on the last calendar year and pick the most standout performers across the world of football.
Players will have a massive say on which footballers get the coveted Team of the Year card, as you can vote on your player of choice. We all know you are probably going to vote for your favorites instead of more deserving candidates.
Continue reading for details on how to vote for FC 26 TOTY and all the nominees.
How to Vote for FC 26 TOTY
Voting for Team of the Year started on January 7 and is expected to run until January 12, 2026. To vote, follow these steps:
- Head to the official FC 26 TOTY website
- Select which of the Men's or Women's teams you want to vote for first
- Cycle through players based on their position and select the ones you want to vote for
- Once you have your TOTY XI, you then have to pick your Captain
- Hit Submit Vote, tick the Terms and Conditions button no one reads, and you're all set to cast your vote!
You can select 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 3 midfielders, and 3 attackers for each of the men's and women's teams. The final result will likely be decided based on fan voting and EA.
FC 26 All TOTY Nominees
The following are the nominees for the FC 26 Team of the Year promo, based on their positions:
Men's Team
Goalkeepers
- Alisson Becker
- Thibaut Courtois
- David Raya
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Manuel Neuer
- Jan Oblak
- Mile Svilar
Defenders
- Alessandro Bastoni
- Denzel Dumfries
- Gabriel Magalhães
- Marc Guéhi
- Dean Huijsen
- Jules Koundé
- Marc Cucurella
- Marcos Llorente
- Marquinhos
- Maximilian Mittelstädt
- Nuno Mendes
- Willian Pacho
- Andrei Rațiu
- David Raum
- Amir Rrahmani
- William Saliba
- Nico Schlotterbeck
- Jonathan Tah
- Micky van de Ven
- Virgil van Dijk
Midfielders
- Maghnes Akliouche
- Salem Al Dawsari
- Nicolò Barella
- Jude Bellingham
- Bruno Guimarães
- Moisés Caicedo
- Frenkie de Jong
- Luis Díaz
- Ritsu Doan
- Evander
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Grimaldo
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
- João Neves
- Joshua Kimmich
- Lamine Yamal
- Riyad Mahrez
- Scott McTominay
- Jamal Musiala
- Nico Paz
- Nico Williams
- Felix Nmecha
- Michael Olise
- Riccardo Orsolini
- Cole Palmer
- Pedri
- Raphinha
- Declan Rice
- Mohamed Salah
- Angelo Stiller
- Corentin Tolisso
- Federico Valverde
- Vitinha
- Kenan Yıldız
- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Attackers
- Julián Alvarez
- Antony
- Ayoze
- Bradley Barcola
- Karim Benzema
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Désiré Doué
- Anders Dreyer
- Emanuel Emegha
- Serhou Guirassy
- Viktor Gyökeres
- Erling Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Moise Kean
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Robert Lewandowski
- Romelu Lukaku
- Lautaro Martínez
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Kylian Mbappé
- Bryan Mbeumo
- Lionel Messi
- Christian Pulisic
- Patrik Schick
- Heung Min Son
Women's Team
Goalkeepers
- Christiane Endler
- Hannah Hampton
- Lorena
- Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Constance Picaud
Defenders
- Selma Bacha
- Millie Bright
- Lucy Bronze
- Ellie Carpenter
- Emily Fox
- Vanessa Gilles
- Giulia Gwinn
- Lauren
- Katie McCabe
- Tara McKeown
- Nerea Nevado
- Olga Carmona
- Wendie Renard
- Izzy Rodriguez
- Kayla Sharples
- Leah Williamson
Midfielders
- Aitana Bonmatí
- Alexia Putellas
- Bernadette Amani
- Sandy Baltimore
- Klara Bühl
- Delphine Cascarino
- Sam Coffey
- Erin Cuthbert
- Kenza Dali
- Fiamma Benítez
- Taylor Flint
- Laura Freigang
- Vanessa Fudalla
- Manuela Giugliano
- Pernille Harder
- Yui Hasegawa
- Lindsey Heaps
- Svenja Huth
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Chloe Kelly
- Rose Lavelle
- Mariona
- Marta
- Janina Minge
- Olivia Moultrie
- Patri Guijarro
- Trinity Rodman
- Georgia Stanway
- Ella Toone
- Vicky López
- Selina Vobian
- Keira Walsh
- Caroline Weir
Attackers
- Alba Redondo
- Lineth Beerensteyn
- Mathilde Bourdieu
- Linda Caicedo
- Sofia Cantore
- Selina Cerci
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Temwa Chawinga
- Claudia Pina
- Kadidiatou Diani
- Melchie Dumornay
- Elena Julve
- Esther
- Cristiana Girelli
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Edna Imade
- Clara Mateo
- Manaka Matsukubo
- Larissa Mühlhaus
- Ewa Pajor
- Alexandra Popp
- Géraldine Reuteler
- Alessia Russo
- Emma Sears
- Khadija Shaw
Those were all the nominees for Team of the Year, along with instructions on how to vote for them. We will keep you updated on the promo as it progresses.
