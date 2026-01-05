Plenty of time Left is the first themed Evolution for the brand-new Time Warp campaign in FC 26. While it is billed as an LM upgrade, the caps and boosts don't exactly make it worthwhile for most wide-attacking midfielders in the game.

There are other position players who better fit the upgrades, including one very good striker. Continue reading to know the five best players for Plenty of Time Left Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Plenty of Time Left Evolution in FC 26

The most standout players in FC 26 for Plenty of Time Left Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Gold)

(Gold) João Félix (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Salma Paralluelo (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Nico Williams (Gold)

(Gold) Igor Paixão (World Tour)

Wingers and wide mids tend to have a high pace and lack shooting. So, a perfect upgrade for the position will be a shooting one. Because Plenty of Time, Left Evolution caps shooting boost at 80, it isn't an ideal one for LMs and LWs.

All that makes someone who already has good shooting and can play in other areas, like striker or CAM, a better candidate. Claudia Pina is a staple striker in every ratty team, so she will be the natural frontrunner for any Evolution she is eligible for. Despite what the stats suggested, Claudia Pina never felt slow, and this upgrade should, in theory, make her even quicker.

If you’ve got a bit of shame and don’t want to use Pina, another choice for a similar reason is her Barcelona teammate Salma Paralluelo. Following the upgrade, Paralluelo will have both base Rapid and Quick Step, adding both explosiveness as well as sustained speed to one of the fastest wingers in the game.

Unfortunately, Salma Paralluelo doesn't have a Low Driven Shot, and her shooting numbers aren't exactly outstanding. That's something to keep in mind when doing this or future chains. With Plenty of time Left bringing the overall to an 88, it'll be a good while before she and most cards will be eligible for chains again.

João Félix is another outstanding pick. The Portuguese has all the good PlayStyles and can play perfectly as a CAM or ST. Nico Williams and Igor Paixão are a touch below the top picks. The Spanish could use a bigger shooting upgrade, while the Italian has only 3 WF.

Is Plenty of Time Left Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

If you have the top picks like Claudia Pina or any other Evolution chain you've been building that already has good shooting, Plenty of time Left is worth doing in FC 26.

For anybody else, the upgrade isn't very tempting. It is best to wait and see if any chain can turn it around for the better. A good approach generally is to not rush Evolution upgrades the moment they're available, as a better one can pop right after.

That's everything about Plenty of Time Left Evolution in FC 26.