The FC 26 Arturo Vidal Time Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Colo-Colo star midfielder.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for CONMEBOL Libertadores theme teams.

FC 26 Arturo Vidal Time Warp SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Arturo Vidal Warp SBC has great attributes, with 81 pace, 84 shooting, 88 passing, 83 dribbling, 87 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Intercept, and Slide Tackle.

As for roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Box Crasher++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Arturo Vidal Time Warp SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit one squad to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Arturo Vidal

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Arturo Vidal Time Warp

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Arturo Vidal Time Warp SBC card.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 35.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

