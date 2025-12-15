Unbreakable is a brand-new campaign in FC 26 that highlights the resilient stories of world football, featuring players who have had major setbacks in their careers only to come back stronger. The Little Magician is the first themed Evolution for the promo.

The EVO is a nod to that one legend who brought "magic" to the pitch with all the upgrades matching his abilities. Not hard to figure out the name given the title "The Little Magician," so we’ll leave you to guess the legend and just share a few players who benefit most from the upgrades.

Best Players for The Little Magician Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five standout FC 26 players for The Little Magician Evolution are:

Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Hamza Igamane (UEL Primetime)

(UEL Primetime) N'Golo Kanté (Gold)

(Gold) Florian Thauvin (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Denis Zakaria (Thunderstruck)

With an Evolution like this, you don't usually have to worry about stats. All the bumps make it so that most good cards will end up with similar stats. PlayStyles, the position you need to fill, body type, and everything else that makes a card feel "good" matter more than just raw numbers.

Khéphren Thuram is one name that has remained a standout for us in pretty much every Evolution he was eligible for. The 6'4" Frenchman has the perfect tall, mean build you need in a CDM. Much shorter in frame but equally good, particularly in a pair with another physical defensive midfielder, is N'Golo Kanté.

For both the Frenchmen and Denis Zakaria, you can chain them first with Il Catenaccio Evolution from the Season 3 reward track. Likewise, you can add more stars to your skills with Skill Moves Master.

Because Tiki Taka is the PS+ for the Evolution, the natural frontrunners are midfielders. But if you need an out-and-out striker, Hamza Igamane is an outstanding pick. Tiki Taka on the striker allows you to involve them more in the build-up, especially if you play one-touch football. It's not the highest priority PS+ for the position, but it's far from a wrong choice.

Even for CDMs, Intercept+ might be better. You can do eligible chains with Evolutions that provide the desired PS+ first.

Is The Little Magician Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, The Little Magician Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It provides great upgrades, well worth its asking price of 40,000 coins.

That's everything about the best players for The Little Magician Evolution.