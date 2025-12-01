The third season for FC 26 is now live, which means another batch of free and premium rewards is up for grabs. After England in the inaugural season, followed by Mexico, Season 3 spotlights the 1982 World Cup, featuring players from both the host nation and the eventual champions.
Continue reading to know all the free and premium rewards for FC 26's Season 3: Spain '82 Pass.
FC 26 Season 3 Spain '82 Free Reward
The following are the rewards in the free Season 3 track of FC 26.
- Level 1: 79+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 2: Bundle Rewards
- Level 3: Coin Boost
- Level 4: 79+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 5: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 6: 1 of 2 78+ Spain/Italy Player Pick
- Level 7: Il Catenaccio and Intercept Evolution
- Level 8: 80+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 9: 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 10: Gayà World Tour
- Level 11: 1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 12: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 13: Bundle Rewards
- Level 14: 1 of 4 81+ Rare Gold Players
- Level 15: Riquelme World Tour
- Level 16: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 17: Bundle Rewards
- Level 18: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 19: Bundle Rewards
- Level 20: Enforcer Evolution, Aerial Fortress Evolution
- Level 21: 1 of 3 80+ Spain/Italy Player Pick
- Level 22: Holiday Celebration Tifo
- Level 23: 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 24: 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 25: Manuela Giugliano World Tour OR Valdezate World Tour
- Level 26: LB Roles Evolution, Relentless Evolution
- Level 27: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 28: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pac
- Level 29: 1 of 5 83+ Rare Gold Players
- Level 30: Lorenzo Lucca World Tour
- Level 31: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 32: World Tour Cosmetic Evolution
- Level 33: 1 of 3 82+ Spain/Italy Player Pick
- Level 34: Season Ladder Excellence Evolution
- Level 35: Jockey+ Evolution
- Level 36: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 37: Season 3 Badge Evolution
- Level 38: 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 39: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 40: Nicolò Barella World Tour or 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
FC 26 Season 3 Spain '82 Premium Reward
The following are the rewards in the Premium Season 3 track of FC 26.
- Level 1: 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 2: 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 3: 1 of 2 Kenny Dalglish or Zico ICON Loan
- Level 4: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 5: Amaiur Sarriegi Thunderstruck
- Level 6: Coin Boost
- Level 7: Holiday Header Badge and Pitch Trophy
- Level 8: 79+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 9: Il Divin Codino Evolution, First Touch Evolution
- Level 10: Raúl Moro World Tour OR Samuele Ricci World Tour
- Level 11: Bundle Rewards
- Level 12: 2,500 Season Points
- Level 13: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 14: 80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 15: Wilfried Gnonto World Tour
- Level 16: 81+ x2 Spain/Italy Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 17: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 18: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 19: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 20: CAM Roles Evolution
- Level 21: Bundle Reward
- Level 22: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 23: Incisive Pass Evolution, Trickster Evolution
- Level 24: Holiday Header Vip
- Level 25: Ayoze World Tour
- Level 26: CDM Roles Evolution, CM Roles Evolution
- Level 27: 2,500 Season Points
- Level 28: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 29: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 30: Destiny Udogie World Tour
- Level 31: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 32: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 33: Perfectionist Evolution
- Level 34: 82+ x3 Spain/Italy Players Pack
- Level 35: Low Drive Shot+ Evolution
- Level 36: Thunderstruck Evolution
- Level 37: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 38: Cosmic Drift Evolution
- Level 39: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 40: Gianfranco Zola Winter Wildcards Icon or 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
That's all the rewards in the free and premium tracks of FC 26's third season. It sure looks better than the previous two disappointing passes.
