The third season for FC 26 is now live, which means another batch of free and premium rewards is up for grabs. After England in the inaugural season, followed by Mexico, Season 3 spotlights the 1982 World Cup, featuring players from both the host nation and the eventual champions.

Continue reading to know all the free and premium rewards for FC 26's Season 3: Spain '82 Pass.

FC 26 Season 3 Spain '82 Free Reward

Credit: EA / FUT.

Level 1: 79+ Rare Gold Player Pack

79+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 2: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 3: Coin Boost

Coin Boost Level 4: 79+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

79+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 1 of 2 78+ Spain/Italy Player Pick

1 of 2 78+ Spain/Italy Player Pick Level 7: Il Catenaccio and Intercept Evolution

Il Catenaccio and Intercept Evolution Level 8: 80+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Gayà World Tour

Gayà World Tour Level 11: 1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 12: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 13: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 14: 1 of 4 81+ Rare Gold Players

1 of 4 81+ Rare Gold Players Level 15: Riquelme World Tour

Riquelme World Tour Level 16: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 18: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 20: Enforcer Evolution, Aerial Fortress Evolution

Enforcer Evolution, Aerial Fortress Evolution Level 21: 1 of 3 80+ Spain/Italy Player Pick

1 of 3 80+ Spain/Italy Player Pick Level 22: Holiday Celebration Tifo

Holiday Celebration Tifo Level 23: 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: Manuela Giugliano World Tour OR Valdezate World Tour

Manuela Giugliano World Tour OR Valdezate World Tour Level 26: LB Roles Evolution, Relentless Evolution

LB Roles Evolution, Relentless Evolution Level 27: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pac

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pac Level 29: 1 of 5 83+ Rare Gold Players

1 of 5 83+ Rare Gold Players Level 30: Lorenzo Lucca World Tour

Lorenzo Lucca World Tour Level 31: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32: World Tour Cosmetic Evolution

World Tour Cosmetic Evolution Level 33: 1 of 3 82+ Spain/Italy Player Pick

1 of 3 82+ Spain/Italy Player Pick Level 34: Season Ladder Excellence Evolution

Season Ladder Excellence Evolution Level 35: Jockey+ Evolution

Jockey+ Evolution Level 36: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 37: Season 3 Badge Evolution

Season 3 Badge Evolution Level 38: 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 39: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Nicolò Barella World Tour or 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

FC 26 Season 3 Spain '82 Premium Reward

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Level 1: 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack

80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 3: 1 of 2 Kenny Dalglish or Zico ICON Loan

1 of 2 Kenny Dalglish or Zico ICON Loan Level 4: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

80+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack Level 5: Amaiur Sarriegi Thunderstruck

Amaiur Sarriegi Thunderstruck Level 6: Coin Boost

Coin Boost Level 7: Holiday Header Badge and Pitch Trophy

Holiday Header Badge and Pitch Trophy Level 8: 79+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

79+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: Il Divin Codino Evolution, First Touch Evolution

Il Divin Codino Evolution, First Touch Evolution Level 10: Raúl Moro World Tour OR Samuele Ricci World Tour

Raúl Moro World Tour OR Samuele Ricci World Tour Level 11: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 12: 2,500 Season Points

2,500 Season Points Level 13: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: 80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Wilfried Gnonto World Tour

Wilfried Gnonto World Tour Level 16: 81+ x2 Spain/Italy Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x2 Spain/Italy Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: CAM Roles Evolution

CAM Roles Evolution Level 21: Bundle Reward

Bundle Reward Level 22: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: Incisive Pass Evolution, Trickster Evolution

Incisive Pass Evolution, Trickster Evolution Level 24: Holiday Header Vip

Holiday Header Vip Level 25: Ayoze World Tour

Ayoze World Tour Level 26: CDM Roles Evolution, CM Roles Evolution

CDM Roles Evolution, CM Roles Evolution Level 27: 2,500 Season Points

2,500 Season Points Level 28: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Destiny Udogie World Tour

Destiny Udogie World Tour Level 31: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 33: Perfectionist Evolution

Perfectionist Evolution Level 34: 82+ x3 Spain/Italy Players Pack

82+ x3 Spain/Italy Players Pack Level 35: Low Drive Shot+ Evolution

Low Drive Shot+ Evolution Level 36: Thunderstruck Evolution

Thunderstruck Evolution Level 37: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack Level 38: Cosmic Drift Evolution

Cosmic Drift Evolution Level 39: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Gianfranco Zola Winter Wildcards Icon or 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's all the rewards in the free and premium tracks of FC 26's third season. It sure looks better than the previous two disappointing passes.