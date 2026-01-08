Cards and the general rewards for all past seasons in FC 26, including Season 4, have been forgettable. None of them were tempting enough for us to consider them a must-buy. Evolutions have, however, remained the only thing worth having a second thought about.

Both the free and premium reward tracks for this season have several great Evolutions. Check all Evolutions available for Season 4 of FC 26, including the best players for each one below.

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 4 - Free track and Best Players

Credit: EA Sports

New players in FC 26 will continue to pop through promos, objectives, SBCs, and other rewards. The best players currently might not be the best when you unlock the Evolution from the season track. It also depends on the chain potential available.

Keeping all that in mind, we have highlighted several names as well as the general type of players that are better suited for the upgrades:

Evolution (MAX OVR) Level Upgrades (Cap) Suitable For Example Players Architect (Max 86) 8 +2 OVR (87), +10 Passing, +10 Physical, Long Ball Pass (7) Players who need physicality and sit deep on the pitch. Fullbacks and midfielders. Ruud Gullit (Silver Icon), Paolo Maldini (Silver Icon), Theo Hernández (Gold) Brute Defense (Max 86) 20 +1 OVR, +10 Defending (88), Bruiser (7) Defenders who have low defensive numbers. Fullbacks and pacy center-backs. Micky van de Ven (Gold), Theo Hernández (Gold), Patrick van Aanholt (Time Warp) Proper Passer (Max 86) 20 +1 OVR, +10 Passing (88), Pinged Pass (7) Players with low passing attributes. Ideally non-mids. Ruud Gullit (Silver Icon), Noni Madueke (Winter Wildcards), Danny da Costa (Ultimate Scream) Right Side Trickster (Max 87) 26 Trickster (7), All RM Roles++ Agile players who have the potential to be proper ballers. Can use it on anyone to get Roles++ as well. Sergiño Dest (Joga Bonito), Omar Marmoush (Winter Wildcards), Temwa Chawinga (Winter Wildcards) Left Side Trickster (Max 87) 26 Trickster (7), All LM Roles++ Agile players who have the potential to be proper ballers. Can use it on anyone to get Roles++ as well. Bradley Barcola (UCL Primetime), Linda Caicedo (Unbreakables), Salma Paralluelo (Ratings Reload) Technical+ (Max 87) 35 Technical+ (2) Best on midfielders and wingers. Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards Baby), Rafael Leão (Ultimate Scream), Eduardo Camavinga (Unbreakables)

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 4 premium track and best players

Credit: EA Sports

Evolution (MAX OVR) Level Upgrades (Cap) Suitable For Example Players Read and React (Max 87) 10 +10 Reactions, +10 Composure, Tiki Taka (7) Good on midfielders, attackers, and fullbacks, low on reaction or composure. Paul Pogba (Ultimate Scream), Alejandro Balde (Cornerstones) Grasscutter (Max 87) 20 +10 Shooting (Max 88), Low Driven Shot (7) Preferably wingers or strikers without Low Driven Shot. Rafael Leão (Winter Wildcards), Jérémy Doku (Joga Bonito), Karim Adeyemi (Cornerstones Stopped in its Tracks (Max 87) 23 +10 Stamina (90), +10 Defensive Awareness (88), Anticipate (7) Defenders, preferably fullbacks and CDMs. Ruud Gullit (Silver Icon), Moïse Bombito (Winter Wildcards), Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones) RW Roles Upgrade (Max 88) 26 All RW Roles++, Technical (7) Good on any meta right-wingers. Ideally, someone who doesn't have Inside Forward++ - LW Roles Upgrade (Max 88) 26 All RW Roles++, Technical (7) Good on any meta left-wingers. Ideally, someone who doesn't have Inside Forward++ - Ball on a String (Max 87) 33 +4 OVR (89), +15 Vision (88), +15 Crossing (87), +15 Long Pass (87), +15 Curve (87), +20 Short Pass (90), +20 Reactions (89), +15 Ball Control (87), +15 Composure (88), Incisive Pass+ (2), Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch Midfielders Kenan Yildiz (Team of the Week), Karim Adeyemi (Cornerstones), Arda Güler (Ratings Reload) Get a Move On! (Max 87) 35 +10 Pace (88), Quickstep (7) Low Pace players with otherwise good stats. Claudia Pina (Gold), Julian Ryerson (Winter Wildcards), Ledley King (Winter Wildcards) Finesse Shot+ (Max 88) 36 Finesse Shot+ (2) Meta attackers, preferably someone who already has Low Driven Shot or other useful PS. Claudia Pina (ST Winter Wildcards), Thierry Henry (Baby Winter Wildcards ICON), Ronaldinho (Baby Winter Wildcards ICON)

Those were all the Evolutions in FC 26 Season 4, and the most suitable players for each.

Some things to keep in mind while upgrading are the existing chain potential. Avoid bringing the card's overall too high for just a few upgrades, and make sure the added boost actually benefits the position or role the player has in your team.