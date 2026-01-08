The FC 26 Kane Bundesliga POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a spectacular card from the FC Bayern München superstar striker, who had an incredible December.

This card has amazing attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a tremendous one for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Kane Bundesliga POTM SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Kane Bundesliga POTM SBC has great attributes, with 80 pace, 94 shooting, 85 passing, 85 dribbling, 53 defending, and 85 physicality.

It has impressive PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Precision Header, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Long Ball Pass, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, and False 9+.

FC 26 Kane Bundesliga POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Kane Bundesliga POTM card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 222k coins.

