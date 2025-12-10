The FC 26 Unbreakables Promo is coming to Ultimate Team on Friday, December 12. However, leaks have once again revealed all of the cards featuring in Team 1 of the promo earlier than supposed.
As expected, Unbreakables Team 1 will introduce many fantastic cards, including current world-class players, Heroes, and also Icons. There are plenty of meta cards available in this promo that you can use to upgrade your squad.
Without further ado, let's find out what players made it to the Unbreakables Team 1.
All FC 26 Unbreakables Team 1 Players
According to reliable leaks, Mo Salah, who has been in the spotlight for his recent comments about Arne Slot and his future at Liverpool, headlines the Unbreakables Team 1, with a truly amazing card.
Zanetti, Shearer, Shaw, Saka, and Tevez are a few of the other cards that stand out, as all of them possess tremendous attributes and PlayStyles, and will fit in most Ultimate Team squads like a glove.
But that's not all, as even cards from less popular leagues, such as Liga Portugal, Hellas Liga, or the Liga Hrvatska, have good attributes, and will be highly desirable cards for players with theme teams from those respective leagues. When it comes to fodder cards, the promo has its fair share, but at least they are higher-rated.
Here are all the FC 26 Unbreakables Team 1 players: according to leaks:
- Mo Salah - RW - 92 OVR
- Zanetti - RB - 91 OVR
- Shearer -ST - 91 OVR
- Shaw - ST - 91 OVR
- Bukayo Saka - RM - 90 OVR
- Vidic - CB - 89 OVR
- Tevez - ST - 89 OVR
- Riquelme - CAM - 89 OVR
- Pires - LM - 89 OVR
- Modric - CM - 89 OVR
- Williams - CM - 88 OVR
- Swanson - LM - 88 OVR
- Mane - LM - 88 OVR
- Larsson - ST - 88 OVR
- Guirassy - ST - 88 OVR
- Berger - GK - 88 OVR
- Santi Cazorla - CAM - 87 OVR
- Messias - CAM - 87 OVR
- Kanu - ST - 87 OVR
- Joelinton - CM - 87 OVR
- Inaki Williams - RM - 87 OVR
- Eriksen - CM - 87 OVR
- Luis Diaz - LM - 87 OVR
- Catarina Macario - CM - 87 OVR
- Camavinga - CM - 87 OVR
- Caicedo - LW - 87 OVR
- Trincao - CAM - 86 OVR
- Pickertt - LB - 86 OVR
- Neuer - GK - 86 OVR
- Lovren - CB - 86 OVR
- Jimenez - ST - 86 OVR
- Imade - ST - 86 OVR
- Cirjan - CAM - 86 OVR
- Brooks - RM - 86 OVR
- Blind - CB - 86 OVR
- Bentaleb - CDM - 86 OVR
- Eva Dios - CM - 86 OVR
- Wieder - LM - 85 OVR
- Roebuck - GK - 85 OVR
- Misic - CDM - 85 OVR
It's worth noting that many other cards from the Unbreakables Promo will arrive at the game via SBCs, objectives, or other promo squads.
