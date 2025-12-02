Widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, Yaya Touré has a unique presence on the pitch. Song of Touré Evolution in FC 26 is a nod to that commanding influence that left the Etihad singing his name, "Yaya, Yaya Yaya! Yaya, Yaya Yaya! Yaya Touré!"

We're sure you know all that already. So, here are the best players in FC 26 for the Song of Touré Evolution, players who can dominate the midfield just like Yaya Touré did back in the day.

Best player for Song of Touré Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The five most standout picks for Song of Touré Evolution in FC 26 are:

Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Tommaso Pobega (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Eduardo Camavinga (Gold)

(Gold) Warren Zaïre-Emery (Gold)

(Gold) Denis Zakaria (Thunderstruck)

Few players fit the CDM mold as perfectly as Yaya Touré, a tall, physical player with a commanding presence. That's exactly the profile of a player you need in FC 26.

At 6'4", there aren't many better builds than Khéphren Thuram for the position. The Frenchman will always be a frontrunner for any and every Evolution that boosts CDMs in the game. He might not have the most impressive range of base PlayStyles, but all the other positives more than make up for it.

PlayStyles can be added with other chains as well. Speaking of adding PlayStyles, while Incisive Pass+ is a good PS+, it is not on the priority list for CDMs. Something like Intercept+ will be much better.

Low-rated players like Zaïre-Emery and Camavinga can be first chained with a few Evolutions to make up for the lack of PlayStyles+. It's one of the reasons why they've made the list, so make sure you do multiple eligible upgrades to both players before applying the finishing touches with Song of Touré Evolution.

Is Song of Touré Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

Yes, Song of Touré Evolution is absolutely worth doing in FC 26. It offers great upgrades and is well worth 50,000 coins. If there is one thing in the entire game that is generally a good way to spend coins, it's Evolutions, not packs.

That being said, feel free to wait until the final few days of the Evolution to see all the potential candidates and best chains. New cards are released regularly through SBCs and ongoing promos, so there is always a chance to find better suitors for upgrades.

That's everything about the five best cards for Song of Touré Evolution in FC 26.