The Season 4 Premium Pass in FC 26 is underwhelming and not worth the coins or FC Points. However, it has plenty of packs and some neat Evolutions that warrant a second thought.

Packs in particular could be of use during a major campaign like Team of the Year. A tradable pack can change your fortunes if you pack any of the coveted cards from the promo. The free version also has plenty that could provide the player you're searching for.

We're in the final stretch of the season, so you should have enough to see you all the way through and complete the final pack in the coming week. Here are the fastest ways to farm SP in FC 26 right now, to level up quickly.

Fastest Way To Get SP In FC 26 Season 4

The only way to get Season Points in FC 26 is by completing objectives.

In the early weeks of the season, there isn't enough SP to level up quickly. In the final two weeks, EA will hand them out left and right, and you should be able to complete it even if you're halfway in.

That means if you're looking to complete Season 4 right now to farm the packs for Team of the Year, it is possible. All you have to do is look at the right objectives. Below are all the ones currently available that'll give you enough SP:

Football Fanatics Week 1 (Ultimate Team)

Total: 2000 XP

2000 XP Tasks: Score in 25 separate matches with 4* or higher WF player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Live Events/Rush/Champion. Score a Finesse shot in 5 separate matches with a Norwegian player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Live Events/Rush/Champions)



Italy '90 SP Chase (Ultimate Team)

Total: 3000 XP

3000 XP Tasks: Score 5 goals in Rush. Assist 5 goals in Rush. Play 10 Rivals matches. Complete any 7 SBC groups. Play 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode.



Weekly Objective (Ultimate Team)

Total: 3200 XP

3200 XP Tasks: Complete any 4 SBC Groups. Score 3 goals with a Low Driven Shot using a German player. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with Min 3 Italian players in your starting line-up. Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events. Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a player with Min. 82 shooting.



There aren't many German players who have Low Driven Shot+, so you'll have to stick with base or use standard Low Driven control without PS. You can still score, but it'll be less effective, especially if you're also eyeing the 82 shooting objective.

You also need three Italian players, so put them into your teams right away, and you'll passively complete it while chasing other objectives. Likewise, if any other objectives have similar requirements, add those players to complete more tasks along the way.

Squad Battle is the easiest mode to play for these, after you've exhausted your weekly matches for ranks.

Seasonal Objective (Ultimate Team)

Total: 2500 XP

2500 XP Tasks: Play 5 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Event. Play 15 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 20 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 25 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.



This and the above Ultimate Team Weekly Objective can be completed together. Just make sure you have a German striker and three Italians in your lineup.

Weekly Objective (Careers)

Total: 1000 XP

1000 XP Tasks: Score 16 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Score 6 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Score 12 goals in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Play 12 matches in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team. Play 6 matches in Career Mode, Clubs or Ultimate Team.



Weekly Objective (Player Career)

Total: 1750 XP

1750 XP Tasks: Play 6 full matches on the same save file in Player Career Mode to complete this Objective.



Seasonal Objective (Player Career)

Total: 2,500 XP

2,500 XP Tasks: Complete 40 match Objective.



Weekly Objective (Manager Career)

Total: 2500 XP

2500 XP Tasks: Play 3 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Play 5 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective.



Seasonal Objective (Manager Career)

Total: 2500 XP

2500 XP Tasks: Play 20 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Play 25 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this Objective. Win a major competition in Manager Career Mode.



For the manager career, the easiest way to complete it is to pick a top club and have all the difficulty multipliers at the lowest. Like, select Real Madrid, change settings to a three-minute half, and set the difficulty to beginner.

Doing a fresh new season is better and quicker as well. You can also turn off Unexpected Events to avoid making anything complicated while you try to win a major competition.

It is going to take time, but for the most part, you have to do nothing. Just boot it and let it play itself while you do something else.

Weekly Objective (Manager Live)

Total: 2000 XP

2000 XP Tasks: Complete any 3 Manager Live challenges.

Weekly Objective (Club)

Total: 2875 XP

2875 XP Tasks: Win 12 in Club Rush. Assist 8 goals in Club 11v11. Tackle 10 times in Club Rush. Score 15 goals in Club Rush. Pass 40 times in Club Rush.



Seasonal Objective (Club)

Total: 2500 XP

2500 XP Tasks: Play 30 matches in any Club 11v11 Score 25 goals in any Club 11v11 Play 30 matches in Club Rush Score 25 goals in any Club Rush



Beyond these, there is another set of daily objectives for each mode. You don't need to stress them as much. The objectives above will give you enough levels to see you all the way through. Some of them reset weekly, so keep checking back if you're short.

That's all the SP-providing objectives to help you level up quickly for FC 26 Season 4.