- Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Promo
- Key Update: The annual celebration of Ultimate Team’s anniversary is returning this week.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: March 3, 2026.
- Quick Answer: FUT Birthday officially starts this Friday. Expect meta cards for current stars like Cristiano Ronaldo without PS+, with a unique Choose Your Own PlayStyle+ twist via Evolutions.
March is the release month of the first-ever Ultimate Team mode. Each title has celebrated its anniversary with the FUT Birthday promo, and FC 26 will be no different.
With a touch of nostalgia and cracked cards, it'll bring some of the biggest names from the past and present to packs. Plenty of them have already been leaked, and some have been confirmed through the in-game loading screen tease.
Continue reading to know everything about the FUT Birthday campaign in FC 26.
When will the FUT Birthday Promo Release in FC 26?
FC 26 FUT Birthday promo will go live on Friday, March 6, 2026. Cards will be available in packs in the usual daily content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT.
It'll begin right after Team 2 of Fantasy FC leaves. Last year, we had a brand-new UEFA Dreamchaser campaign after the FUT Birthday.
EA always mixes old and new promos, so expect a brand-new one to pop up after the two FUT Birthday teams are released. Of course, an old staple might also return, and we will keep you updated on whatever is next.
All Leaked FUT Birthday Cards
According to leaks, here are the players that'll be part of FC 26's FUT Birthday promo:
Active Players
- Lamine Yamal
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Melchie Dumornay
- Federico Valverde
- Luis Díaz
- Kenan Yıldız
- Luka Modrić
- Wendie Renard
- Jamie Vardy
- Jérémy Doku
- Loïc Badé
- Katie McCabe
- Joelinton
- Igor Thiago
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Marcos Llorente
- Fridolina Rolfö
- Dante
- Kerolin Nicoli
- Iñaki Williams
- Rayane Messi
- Croix Bethune
- Pernille Harder
- Charles De Ketelaere
- Caroline Weir
- Willian Pacho
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Alex Pfeiffer
- Selina Cerci
- Hugo Ekitiké
- Luca Marseiler
- Ivan Perišić
- Allan Saint-Maximin
- Thelo Aasgaard
- Marcos Senesi
- Tyler Morton
- Nicolas Pépé
- Mikel Merino
- Aymeric Laporte
- Allegra Poljak
- Noah Ohio
- Larissa Mühlhaus
- Harry Wilson
- Julia Grosso
- Nadiem Amiri
- Bradley Barcola
- Jawad El Yamiq
- Jayden Oosterwolde
- Musab Al Juwair
- Kiko Seike
- Gelson Martins
- Frenkie de Jong
ICONs
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Gabriel Batistuta
Heroes
- Andrea Barzagli
- Esteban Cambiasso
- Mario Mandžukić
There will be more names for ICONs and Heroes. Even more players will continue to be released throughout the promo via SBCs and Objectives.
FC 26 FUT Birthday Explained
In FC 26, FUT Birthday celebrates the "birthday" of Ultimate Team mode with many meta cards joining the packs and SBCs. The unique bit for the promo is that cards will have 5-star ratings in both weak foot and skill moves.
Per leaks, this year will add another twist. Cards of active players will not have any PlayStyles+. Instead, you can pick your own through Evolutions. This is also hinted at in the loading screen tease. Check out our guides on the best PS+ for every position; it'll come in handy.
Keep in mind these are all leaked details. While they've generally been spot on, finer details can change.
That's everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday promo and its leaks.
