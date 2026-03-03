Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Promo

March 3, 2026. Quick Answer: FUT Birthday officially starts this Friday. Expect meta cards for current stars like Cristiano Ronaldo without PS+, with a unique Choose Your Own PlayStyle+ twist via Evolutions.

March is the release month of the first-ever Ultimate Team mode. Each title has celebrated its anniversary with the FUT Birthday promo, and FC 26 will be no different.

With a touch of nostalgia and cracked cards, it'll bring some of the biggest names from the past and present to packs. Plenty of them have already been leaked, and some have been confirmed through the in-game loading screen tease.

Continue reading to know everything about the FUT Birthday campaign in FC 26.

When will the FUT Birthday Promo Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 FUT Birthday promo will go live on Friday, March 6, 2026. Cards will be available in packs in the usual daily content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT.

It'll begin right after Team 2 of Fantasy FC leaves. Last year, we had a brand-new UEFA Dreamchaser campaign after the FUT Birthday.

EA always mixes old and new promos, so expect a brand-new one to pop up after the two FUT Birthday teams are released. Of course, an old staple might also return, and we will keep you updated on whatever is next.

All Leaked FUT Birthday Cards

According to leaks, here are the players that'll be part of FC 26's FUT Birthday promo:

Active Players

Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Melchie Dumornay

Federico Valverde

Luis Díaz

Kenan Yıldız

Luka Modrić

Wendie Renard

Jamie Vardy

Jérémy Doku

Loïc Badé

Katie McCabe

Joelinton

Igor Thiago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Marcos Llorente

Fridolina Rolfö

Dante

Kerolin Nicoli

Iñaki Williams

Rayane Messi

Croix Bethune

Pernille Harder

Charles De Ketelaere

Caroline Weir

Willian Pacho

Kobbie Mainoo

Alex Pfeiffer

Selina Cerci

Hugo Ekitiké

Luca Marseiler

Ivan Perišić

Allan Saint-Maximin

Thelo Aasgaard

Marcos Senesi

Tyler Morton

Nicolas Pépé

Mikel Merino

Aymeric Laporte

Allegra Poljak

Noah Ohio

Larissa Mühlhaus

Harry Wilson

Julia Grosso

Nadiem Amiri

Bradley Barcola

Jawad El Yamiq

Jayden Oosterwolde

Musab Al Juwair

Kiko Seike

Gelson Martins

Frenkie de Jong

ICONs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Gabriel Batistuta

Heroes

Andrea Barzagli

Esteban Cambiasso

Mario Mandžukić

There will be more names for ICONs and Heroes. Even more players will continue to be released throughout the promo via SBCs and Objectives.

FC 26 FUT Birthday Explained

In FC 26, FUT Birthday celebrates the "birthday" of Ultimate Team mode with many meta cards joining the packs and SBCs. The unique bit for the promo is that cards will have 5-star ratings in both weak foot and skill moves.

Per leaks, this year will add another twist. Cards of active players will not have any PlayStyles+. Instead, you can pick your own through Evolutions. This is also hinted at in the loading screen tease. Check out our guides on the best PS+ for every position; it'll come in handy.

Keep in mind these are all leaked details. While they've generally been spot on, finer details can change.

That's everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday promo and its leaks.