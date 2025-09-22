Low Driven Shots became instantly more popular with the introduction of Low Driven Shot+, and that continues in FC 26. It is the preferred way to score when you’re inside the box. No matter the angle, it'll always find the back of the net if you perform it right.

Earlier, you could perform it by simply tapping the shot button once, but that has changed with FC 26. Here's how to perform the Low Driven Shot, including other variants of the shot you can try.

How to do Low Driven shots in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To perform a Low Driven Shot in FC 26, you have to simply press the shoot button on your controller twice, which is the circle (O) on PlayStation and B on Xbox. You can hold the shot button to power up, and then immediately press it again to lower the shot.

Previously, it was just a simple tap of the button, and double-tapping would instead trigger a timed shot. With timed shots no longer a thing in FC 26 and more variations of Low Driven Shots added, the new controls make sense.

Speaking of variations, you can perform the following Low Driven Shots in the game:

Low Driven Lace Shot :

:

Hold or press O + O for PlayStation.

for PlayStation. B + B for Xbox.

for Xbox. Low Driven Finesse Shot :

:

Hold or press R1 + O for PlayStation.

for PlayStation. Hold RB + B for Xbox.

for Xbox. Low Driven Trivela Shot (only with Gamechanger or Gamechanger+ PlayStyles):

(only with Gamechanger or Gamechanger+ PlayStyles):

Hold L2 + O for PlayStation.

for PlayStation. Hold LT + B for Xbox.

for Xbox. Low Driven Flair Shot :

:

Hold L2 + O for PlayStation.

for PlayStation. Hold LT + B for Xbox.

for Xbox. Low Driven Power Shot :

:

Hold R1 + L1 + O before tapping O for PlayStation.

before tapping for PlayStation. Hold RB + LB + B before tapping B for Xbox.

B before tapping for Xbox. Low Driven Volley :

:

While in the air, press O before tapping O again for PlayStation.

before tapping again for PlayStation. B before tapping B again for Xbox.

before tapping again for Xbox. Low Driven Header:



While in the air, press O before tapping O again for PlayStation.

before tapping again for PlayStation. B before tapping B again for Xbox.

In general, these low shots are very effective when you're inside the box. You don't even have to angle them much. Just hold the first circle enough to find the right amount of power and tap again. The shot is very good against rushing goalkeepers, particularly ones without Footwork+.

That's everything about the Low Driven Shot in FC 26. The shot was extremely meta in the last game. We'll see where it stands on this one as the meta unfolds after a couple of patches.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!