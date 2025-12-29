The last season of FC 26 offered some respite, as it was much better than the initial two disappointing Seasons, including significantly better premium rewards.

Season 4 now launches in a rather busy period with Winter Wildcards currently ongoing and Team of the Year quickly approaching.

Season 4: Italy '90 does include plenty of packs to help during the campaigns and even two TOTY Honorable Mention cards in FC 26. Here's whether all that makes it worth grinding 500k coins.

Is the FC 26 Season 4 Premium Pass Worth Buying?

Credit: EA Sports

No, the Season 4 Premium Pass is not worth buying in FC 26.

The final reward card of Daniele De Rossi is decent. By the time you get enough Season Points to unlock it, however, there's a high chance that one of Roma’s greatest stalwarts won't make it into your starting eleven. That's assuming you're fairly active with your grind.

There are only two things you might want to consider if you are grinding the pass for Evolutions and packs. While most of them are so-so, there is some good chain potential with EVOs available, even if they're not amazing on their own. As for packs, they're all tradable and could provide something good during TOTY.

But whether they'll be your jackpot depends on drop rates. Unfortunately, knowing the game, the chances of you packing something good are non-zero. If, during Team of the Year, you feel you’ve got your grandma’s blessing, feel free to test your luck with these packs.

Overall, we feel 500k is a steep price for the rewards. You'll be farming plenty of packs with upgrade SBCs and other content, and the few added from the season pass are unlikely to change your fortunes. It is better to save them for paid Evolutions. In case you don't fancy any of the paid Evolutions, buying the pass is multiple times better than dumping coins on store packs.

All FC 26 Season 4 Italy '90 Premium Pass Reward

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

If you buy the Season 4 Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, you'll get the following rewards in FC 26:

Level 1: 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: Bundle Rewards, 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3,000 SP Points

3,000 SP Points Level 4: Federico Bernardeschi World Tour

Federico Bernardeschi World Tour Level 5: Bundle Rewards, Matthäus Icon Loan (5 match)

Bundle Rewards, Matthäus Icon Loan (5 match) Level 6: Bundle Rewards, 78+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 78+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Bundle Rewards, 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: Bundle Rewards, 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Read and React Evolution

Read and React Evolution Level 11: Svenja Huth World Tour

Svenja Huth World Tour Level 12: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 13: 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Moise Kean World Tour

Moise Kean World Tour Level 16: 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundle Rewards, 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: Grasscutter Evolution

Grasscutter Evolution Level 21: Bundle Rewards, Coin Boost, Draft Token

Bundle Rewards, Coin Boost, Draft Token Level 22: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: Stop in its Tracks Evolution

Stop in its Tracks Evolution Level 24: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 25: Benjamin Henrichs World Tour

Benjamin Henrichs World Tour Level 26: Bundle Rewards, RW Roles Upgrade Evolution, LW Roles Upgrade Evolution

Bundle Rewards, RW Roles Upgrade Evolution, LW Roles Upgrade Evolution Level 27: 3,000 Season Points

3,000 Season Points Level 28: 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Kai Havertz World Tour

Kai Havertz World Tour Level 31: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 33: Ball on a String Evolution

Ball on a String Evolution Level 34: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack or 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack or 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 35: Get a Move On! Evolution

Get a Move On! Evolution Level 36: Finesse Shot+ Evolution

Finesse Shot+ Evolution Level 37: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 38: Yellow Lightning Evolution

Yellow Lightning Evolution Level 39: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 83+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 83+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Daniele De Rossi TOTY HM or 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's everything about the Season 4 Italy '90 Premium Pass and whether it's worth buying.