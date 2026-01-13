Out of nearly a hundred nominees across world football, only twelve will have their Team of the Year card in FC 26, with one being the 12th man. The voting phase is now over, and the results should be official soon.

However, you don't have to wait for EA to make any confirmation. Thanks to leaks, we now know all the male players who have won and will be part of the TOTY campaign, including the 12th man choices.

Continue reading to know all the Team of the Year winners in FC 26 and their expected release time.

FC 26 Men TOTY Squad

Per leaks, the eleven players for the men's Team of the Year promo in FC 26 are:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK)

(GK) Jules Kounde (RB)

(RB) William Saliba (CB)

(CB) Virgil Van Dijk (CB)

(CB) Nuno Mendes (LB)

(LB) Pedri (CM)

(CM) Vitinha (CM)

(CM) Declan Rice (CM)

(CM) Kylian Mbappe (ST)

(ST) Ousmane Dembele (ST)

(ST) Erling Haaland (ST)

With just eleven players eligible, it is obvious that many good players will be left out. Although some of these choices are surprising to say the least. The attackers match the in-game loading screen tease for TOTY, so the lineup is pretty much confirmed.

All of them are popular regardless of whether their performances last year warrant their inclusion. Meaning, they'll be a good addition to any FUT teams, should you even pack any.

FC 26 TOTY 12th Man Choices

Credit: EA / @FutSheriff on X

The three notable players to miss out on the starting eleven for FC 26 Team of the Year are pitted together for 12th Man:

Lamine Yamal

Harry Kane

Raphinha

Among the three, only one will get a TOTY card based on the votes. You can vote for them in-game during the Team of the Year promo in FC 26.

FC 26 TOTY Release Times

FC 26 TOTY will go live on Friday, January 16, 2026. It'll start on the usual daily content time of 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT.

If EA follows the same pattern as last year, not all cards will be available right from the start. They'll instead be released based on their positions. First attackers, then midfielders, and defenders. Here's how the tentative schedule will look then:

January 16: Team of the Year Attackers, ICONs Team 1

Team of the Year Attackers, ICONs Team 1 January 17: 12th Men/Women Voting

12th Men/Women Voting January 18: Team of the Year Midfielders

Team of the Year Midfielders January 20: Team of the Year Defenders, ICONs Team 2

Team of the Year Defenders, ICONs Team 2 January 22: Full Team of the Year release

Full Team of the Year release January 23: 12th Man, 12th Woman, TOTY Honarable Mention

All cards are generally added to the packs together on the next Thursday after the promo starts. 12th Man will drop the day after, and the voting for it should start a week early.

Keep in mind the dates are based on last year's and past Team of the Year patterns. EA may change things this time.

Women's TOTY squad has not been made official. Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, and Alessia Russo are the three attackers who have been leaked so far. We'll be sure to update you whenever more information is known.