The third season for FC 26 is in its final minutes. Just as it leaves the game, Season 4 will go live with another batch of premium and free rewards. Outside of the new season rewards, more Silver ICONs will be introduced through objectives.

EA doesn't confirm the details of the season until it goes live. Leaks have, however, revealed early details about Season 4, hinting at what’s to come.

Continue reading below to know everything about Season 4 of FC 26.

FC 26 Season 4 Release Date & Start Time

Credit: EA Sports

Season 4 for FC 26 will go live on Thursday, December 25, 2025, around 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. You can confirm the date in-game through the timer in the reward track menu.

Season 2 was also released on Thursday, around the same time. Unlike promos, which always start on Friday, seasons are released earlier. This has been the case with FC 25 as well.

FC 26 Season 4 Expected Content & Leaks

Credit: EA / @FutPoliceLeaks (on X)

Per leaks, the spotlight for Season 4 of FC 26 will be on the 1990 World Cup. Each World Tour season has focused on one particular year of the World Cup and brought players from the winning and host nations.

More than 70,000 fans inside Rome’s Stadio Olimpico saw a late penalty settle what is considered one of the ugliest finals of football, as West Germany overcame Argentina to lift the 1990 World Cup. Most of FC 26's players will be too young to have witnessed it, so all it means is that the season reward track may have players from Italy and Germany.

Italy was the featured nation for Season 3, too. So there is a chance EA may change it this time or continue with the trend they've been following for the last two seasons.

While the season track rewards themselves may or may not have the two nations, Silver ICONs will include them in the majority.

Here are the Silver Superstars ICONs leaked for Season 4 of FC 26:

Paolo Maldini (CB, Italy, 74)

(CB, Italy, 74) Lothar Matthäus (CM, Germany, 74)

(CM, Germany, 74) Ruud Gullit (CM, Netherlands, 74)

(CM, Netherlands, 74) Rudi Völler (ST, Germany, 74)

(ST, Germany, 74) Gheorghe Hagi (CAM, Romania, 74)

(CAM, Romania, 74) John Barnes (LW, England, 73)

(LW, England, 73) Jürgen Kohler (CB, Germany, 73)

(CB, Germany, 73) Roberto Baggio (CAM, Italy, 73)

(CAM, Italy, 73) Ronald Koeman (CB, Netherlands, 72)

(CB, Netherlands, 72) Gary Lineker (ST, England, 72)

What has also been leaked is that the Evolution in the reward track will let you add a second PS+. Most EVOs have been restricted to one so far, but with Winter Wildcards pushing the power curve and Team of the Year around the corner, the upgrades will be bigger and with looser restrictions.

Winter Wildcards will see the maximum overall for Evolutions lifted to 86, so the second PS+ is expected. Of course, we will guide you through the Evolutions and Season rewards whenever they're live.