Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 In All Areas Evolution

Live Last Verified: February 6, 2026

February 6, 2026 Quick Answer: Unlockable at Level 26 of the Season 5 Premium Season Pass. It transforms high-rated cards into elite 90-rated meta threats. Top candidates are Jonathan Tah, Claudia Pina, and Theo Hernández.

While packs and players in the seasonal reward track have been more misses than hits, Evolutions have remained the only consistent highlight in FC 26.

In All Areas is part of the premium track for Season 5, and the upgrades alone can be enough to convince you to cough out 500k coins. It turns any right card into meta and makes some of the already good cards even more dominant.

Continue reading to know all the best players for the In All Areas Evolution, including details on how to chain them correctly.

FC 26 In All Area Evolution Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for In All Areas Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (Max 90)

+20 (Max 90) Acceleration: +20 (Max 86)

+20 (Max 86) Agility: +20 (Max 90)

+20 (Max 90) Balance: +20 (Max 89)

+20 (Max 89) Ball Control: +20 (Max 91)

+20 (Max 91) Reactions: +20 (Max 89)

+20 (Max 89) Short Passing: +20 (Max 92)

+20 (Max 92) Sprint Speed: +20 (Max 88)

+20 (Max 88) Stamina: +20 (Max 88)

+20 (Max 88) Vision: +20 (Max 89)

+20 (Max 89) Composure: +20 (Max 89)

+20 (Max 89) PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 2)

Quick Step+ (Max 2) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Tiki Taka, Rapid, First Touch (Max 8)

The requirements are looser in terms of overall and position. Unfortunately, once again, Silver ICONs have been left out. Newer Evolutions are increasingly restricting them, and the latest batch is especially grindy. They now feel a lot less appealing, but that could change in the future.

While World Tour Silver Stars are gated, the upgrades are still amazing, and there is plenty of potential with an 88 overall max cap.

Best Player For In All Areas Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The seven most standout FC 26 players for In Areas Evolution are:

Jonathan Tah (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards, ST)

(Winter Wildcards, ST) Theo Hernández (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Lucas Digne (World Tour)

(World Tour) Diogo Dalot (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Ledley King (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Vedat Muriqi (La Liga POTM)

Any non-midfield players are ideal candidates for the Evolution, especially strikers and fullbacks. Since the Evolution does not boost shooting or defensive numbers, you have to make sure the players already have elite numbers for their respective positions.

Before selecting your candidate, make sure your attackers have Finesse Shot and Low Driven. For defenders, make sure they have Intercept, Anticipate, and Jockey. Bruiser is another important PS for fullbacks.

Past the upgrade, the cards will be 90 overall, making them unchainable for a long while. That means it's best to stack as many sensible upgrades as you can to add the desired PlayStyles and stats before applying the final touches with In All Areas. Just make sure you don't exceed the requirements we mentioned above.

The Evolution chains well with the Iconic Defender Glow Up Evolution from ICON Swaps. For Lucas Digne, Diogo Dalot, and Ledley King, that's the path we recommend going.

Both Jonathan Tah and Claudia Pina have elite numbers for their roles and all the desired PlayStyles. They're probably going to withstand the test of the power curve for the coming months.

Theo Hernández might have a touch low defensive numbers. You can wait for any Evolution that increases them without raising the overall. The Frenchman has all the meta PlayStyles, so he'll properly defend your flanks regardless of his stats.

How to unlock In All Areas Evolution in FC 26

The In All Areas Evolution is part of the Season 5 Premium Pass.

You'll find it on level 26. It'll take you a good while to reach there, probably by the last few weeks of the season, or a little earlier if you're active and don't miss any SP.

That's everything about the In All Area Evolution in FC 26 and the best players for it.