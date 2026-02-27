The FC 26 Raheem Sterling Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the new Feyenoord winger.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a fantastic one for Eredivisie theme teams.

FC 26 Raheem Sterling Fantasy FC SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Raheem Sterling Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 93 pace, 87 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, 55 defending, and 77 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Technical, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Raheem Sterling Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solutions

You need to submit four squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Raheem Sterling Fantasy FC card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 143k coins.

