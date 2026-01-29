Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 World Tour Silver Stars

Quick Answer: You can unlock 74-rated Silver versions of legendary Icons like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Marcel Desailly by completing specific Seasonal Objectives.

New seasons mean a new batch of World Tour Silver Stars is up for grabs through Objectives in FC 26. These cards have been a fantastic addition to Ultimate Team, mainly because of Evolutions that let you build these ICONs into a meta-calibre cards.

EA has lately cracked down on the Evolutions that do not gate them. But you never know when an unrestricted one might slip through, so these cards are worth unlocking.

Continue reading to find out all the Silver ICONs that have been added with Season 5 and how to unlock them.

How To Unlock All Season 5 Silver ICONs

To unlock World Tour Silver Stars in FC 26, you have to complete the objective they're locked behind. Head to the Seasonal section of the Objective menu and you'll find these ICONs and their challenges:

Le Rocher - Marcel Desailly

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The 6 Musketeers Play 40 matches while having min. 6 French players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Iron at the Back Concede 1 goal or less in 25 separate matches while having a minimum. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



Manu Petit - Emmanuel Petit

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

French Flair Score at least 1 goal with a Low Driven Shot in 20 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Tea for 6 Win 40 matches while having min. 6 Premier League players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



The Philosopher - Lilian Thuram

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Going the Distance Score at least 1 goal from outside the box in 30 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Best Defense is Offense Score in 35 separate matches using a French RB (Only Preferred Position) player in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



Wonder Boy - Michael Owen

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Killer Break Score in 20 matches using an English player in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush).

Pure Pace Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 6 Premier League players in your starting 11.



The Left-Footed Sniper - Davor Šuker

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Deadly Finish Score in 25 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush).

Lefty Sniper Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 4 LALIGA players in your starting 11.



The Rocket - Thierry Henry

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Tricolor Triumph Win 60 matches using 11 French players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

The Artful Chip Score with a Chip Shot in 40 matches using a French player in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



Le Président - Laurent Blanc

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

First Time Score at least 1 goal with a volley in 15 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events)

Finish like a Forward Score in 15 separate matches using a CB (Only Preferred Position) in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



Invincible - Patrick Vieira

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Box to Box Assist at least 1 goal with a through ball in 50 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Midfield General Assist at least 1 goal in 100 separate matches using a midfielder in Squad Battles on Min. Professional difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



Yes, some of the requirements are pretty demanding. Plenty of these cards also don't look all that appealing, especially when you consider how increasingly fewer Evolutions are available for them.

The top cards worth thinking about are Thierry Henry, Marcel Desailly, and Lilian Thuram. Playing 60 matches for Henry sounds exhausting, though. Outside of the three, the rest have underwhelming PlayStyles, so we don't recommend stressing much on them.

That's all the Silver ICONs added with Season 5 and how to unlock them.