The FC 26 Sandie Toletti Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the new Real Madrid center midfielder.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an okay addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a great one for Liga F theme teams.

FC 26 Sandie Toletti Fantasy FC SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Sandie Toletti Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 85 shooting, 90 passing, 88 dribbling, 82 defending, and 85 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Press Proven+, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, and Technical.

As for roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Box Crasher++, Centre-Half+, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, Half-Winger+, and Shadow Striker+.

FC 26 Sandie Toletti Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Liga F

Requirements:

Liga F Moeve Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Sandie Toletti Fantasy FC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 38k coins.

