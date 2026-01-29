Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 France '98

FC 26 - Season 5 France '98 Key Update: The track has been shortened to 30 levels, down from the usual 40.

Status: Live (expires March 12, 2026).

Live (expires March 12, 2026). Quick Answer: We list all the Season 5 rewards. Final rewards are Michael Owen Future Stars ICON in the free track and Emmanuel Petit Team of the Year ICON in the premium track.

Season 5 is now live in FC 26. It is themed after the 1998 World Cup season, where tournament hosts France cruised past the defending champions Brazil to win their first-ever title.

Being both the host and the winners means that the reward track will be dominated by French players. It is shorter than normal, as there are only 30 levels instead of the usual 40.

Below is the full breakdown of all the free and premium rewards for Season 5 of FC 26.

FC 26 Season 5 France '98 Free Reward

The following are the rewards in the free FC 26 Season 5 track. All rewards are untradable.

Level 1: 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 80+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 1 of 3 82+ France/Brazil Player Pick

1 of 3 82+ France/Brazil Player Pick Level 4: 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5: Ibrahim Maza Future Stars, Lucas Digne World Tour

Ibrahim Maza Future Stars, Lucas Digne World Tour Level 6: 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, Agile Maestro Evolution

82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, Agile Maestro Evolution Level 7: 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: Sharpshooter Evolution, Dribble Mastery Evolution

Sharpshooter Evolution, Dribble Mastery Evolution Level 9: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Rémy Cabella World Tour, 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

Rémy Cabella World Tour, 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 13: 1 of 4 82+ France/Brazil Player Pick

1 of 4 82+ France/Brazil Player Pick Level 14: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Kenza Dali World Tour, Delphine Cascarino World Tour

Kenza Dali World Tour, Delphine Cascarino World Tour Level 16: 83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 83+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 1 of 3 83+ France/Brazil Player Pick

1 of 3 83+ France/Brazil Player Pick Level 19: 1 of 4 84+ France/Brazil Player Pick

1 of 4 84+ France/Brazil Player Pick Level 20: Mohamed Simakan World Tour

Mohamed Simakan World Tour Level 21: Intercept Engine Evolution, Relentless Shield Evolution

Intercept Engine Evolution, Relentless Shield Evolution Level 22: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 23: 84+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: World Tour Cosmetic Evolution

World Tour Cosmetic Evolution Level 25: Marie Katoto World Tour

Marie Katoto World Tour Level 26: Cosmetic Evolution, Season Ladder Excellence Evolution

Cosmetic Evolution, Season Ladder Excellence Evolution Level 27: 85+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28: New Spark Evolution (Rapid+)

New Spark Evolution (Rapid+) Level 29: 86+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Michael Owen Future Stars ICON, 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

There are a lot of Bundle Rewards scattered in there, but they aren't worth noting. Levels with multiple cards and pack rewards are a choice, and you can only pick one.

FC 26 Season 5 France '98 Premium Reward

Below are the rewards in the premium FC 26 Season 5 track. All packs are tradable.

Level 1: 83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, Precision Passer Evolution

83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, Precision Passer Evolution Level 2: 79+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

79+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3000 SP

3000 SP Level 4: Marc Casadó Future Stars, 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Marc Casadó Future Stars, 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5: 82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Enzo Le Fée World Tour, 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

Enzo Le Fée World Tour, 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: Burst Boost Evolution

Burst Boost Evolution Level 11: 83+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Melween N'Dongala World Tour

Melween N'Dongala World Tour Level 13: Wall in the Back Evolution

Wall in the Back Evolution Level 14: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Sandy Baltimore World Tour

Sandy Baltimore World Tour Level 16: 84+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: CAM Command Evolution, Versatile Striker Evolution

CAM Command Evolution, Versatile Striker Evolution Level 19: Digital Dazzle VIP Cosmetic, Draft Token

Digital Dazzle VIP Cosmetic, Draft Token Level 20: 3000 SP

3000 SP Level 21: Marcus Thuram World Tour

Marcus Thuram World Tour Level 22: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 84+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: Bulking Season Evolution

Bulking Season Evolution Level 25: Marcel Desailly Team of the Year ICON

Marcel Desailly Team of the Year ICON Level 26: Time Warp Cosmetic Evolution, In All Areas Evolution (Quick Step+)

Time Warp Cosmetic Evolution, In All Areas Evolution (Quick Step+) Level 27: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28: Anticipate+ Evolution

Anticipate+ Evolution Level 29: 86+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Emmanuel Petit Team of the Year ICON, 87+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

It does look a bit better than the past few, but we're not sold yet. Level 30 could mean the possibility of leveling up fast enough that cards don't fall behind the power curve when you unlock them. This is not the first time EA has brought a 30-level reward track. FC 25 also had a couple of them.

Of course, we will post our full verdict on the season and whether buying the premium pass is worth it.