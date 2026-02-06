Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 Evolution

February 5, 2026 Quick Answer: Season 5 has raised the max cap for Evolutions. Some, like In All Areas, also provide massive stats upgrades, turning the right card into meta-caliber.

After four seasons of forgettable rewards, Season 5 of FC 26 brought a good lineup of cards, Evolutions, and packs. Evolutions have always been the consistent highlight of every pass, and this season also features several must-dos.

Max 87 OVR is now the baseline, with some 88 and 89 requirements in the premium track. That means there will be even more meta upgrade options available than in the last few seasons.

Below are all the Evolutions available for Season 5, including the best players for each.

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 5 Free Track and Best Players

With new campaigns and SBCs dropping every other week, there is a good chance that better candidates will be available for some upgrades. Keeping that possibility in mind, we have highlighted the current best choices as well as the general type of player that'll suit the upgrade the most.

Evolution (Max OVR) Level Upgrades (cap) Suitable For Example Player Agile Maestro (Max 87) 6 +3 Agility (90) (Repeatable x5) Good for anyone in your team or your chains who has low agility - Sharpshooter (Max 87) 8 +1 OVR, +4 Shooting (89), Low Driven (8) Strikers, wingers, and attacking CAMs without Low Driven (ideally below 86 OVR) João Félix (Ultimate Scream), Dan Ndoye (Winter Wildcards), Jérémy Doku (Joga Bonito) Dribble Mastery (Max 87) 8 +1 OVR, +3 Dribbling (89), First Touch (8) Good for any players who need a little dribbling boost (ideally below 86 OVR) - Intercept Engine (Max 88) 21 Intercept, All CM Roles++ Good for any eligible defensive players (LBs, CDMs, CMs, CBs) without Intercept - Relentless Shield (Max 88) 21 All CDM Roles++, Relentless (8) Good for any CDMs who do not have meta roles - New Spark (Max 87) 28 Rapid+ (2) Wingers Rafael Leão (Winter Wildcards), Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards), Trinity Rodman (Winter Wildcards)

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 5 Premium Track and Best Players

Evolution Level Upgrades (cap) Suitable For Example Player Precision Passer (Max 88) 1 +3 short passing (91) (Repeatable x10) Good for anyone who needs passing - Burst Boost (Max 88) 10 +1 OVR, +3 Pace (90), Rapid (8) (Repeatable x2) Good for anyone who lacks pace, base Rapid is particularly good on wingers and fullbacks - Wall in the Back (Max 88) 13 +1 OVR, +5 Defending (90), Intercept (8) (Repeatable x2) Fullbacks and pacy CBs with low defense (ideally someone without Intercept) Andrea Cambiaso (UCL Primetime), Micky van de Ven (Gold, TOTW), Nuno Mendes (Gold) CAM Command (Max 89) 18 All CAM Roles++, Incisive (8) Good on CAM who do not have meta roles (ideally without Incisive) - Versatile Striker (Max 89) 18 All ST Roles++, Low Driven (8) Good on ST who do not have meta roles (ideally without Low Driven) - Bulking Season (Max 88) 24 +1 OVR, +4 Physical (90), Bruiser (8) Fullbacks and CDMs (ideally without Bruiser) Lucas Digne (World Tour), Adam Wharton (Future Stars), Diogo Dalot (Thunderstruck) In All Areas (Max 88) 26 +20 OVR (90), +20 Acceleration (86), +20 Vision (89), +20 Short Pass (92), +20 Agility (90), +20 Sprint Speed (88), +20 Balance (89), +20 Reactions (89), +20 Stamina (88), +20 Ball Control (91), and +20 Composure, Quick Step+ (2), Quick Step (8), Tiki Taka (8), Rapid (8), First Touch (8) Fullbacks, wingers, strikers, as well as some CBs who already have high defensive numbers, and all meta PlayStyles for the position Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards), Theo Hernández (Thunderstruck), Lucas Digne (World Tour), Jonathan Tah (Winter Wildcards), Ledley King (Winter Wildcards) Anticipate+ (Max 89) 28 Anticipate+ (2) Good on any meta CB, can be good on fullbacks as well -

One thing to consider when picking a player is the rating the card will end with. It's best to keep it under 88, ideally 87, so you can chain the player sooner. Of course, feel free to use 88s and get them to 89 if that added upgrade was all they needed to remain meta for the coming month.

Those are all the Season 5 Evolutions in the paid and free reward track of FC 26, and everything you need to know about them.