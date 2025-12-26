Like Passing Perfectionist provided all passing PlayStyles, Attacking Freeze Evolution in FC 26 adds all the defensive ones. While passing PlayStyles can be good on pretty much any player on the pitch, defending ones are only viable for out-and-out defenders.

With a maximum 85 OVR requirement and the fact that the EVO adds Bruiser+, you can narrow which players will be the best picks. Continue reading to know who the most suitable FC 26 players are for Attacking Freeze Evolution.

Best FC 26 Players for Attacking Freeze Evolution

Credit: EA / FUT.GG Nicolò Savona chained card example.

The five standout players in FC 26 for the Attacking Freeze Evolution are:

Theo Hernández (Gold)

(Gold) Nicolò Savona (chain with Chilling Wingback)

(chain with Chilling Wingback) Micky van de Ven (Gold, Team of the Week)

(Gold, Team of the Week) Moïse Bombito (Gold)

(Gold) Danny da Costa (Ultimate Scream)

The ideal players here are defenders who don't have a lot of PlayStyles, as the Evolution will load them with all, making full use of the upgrades. Because the PS+ you get with this is Bruiser+, the natural fits here are fullbacks instead of CBs or even CDMs.

For a fullback, you'd want someone who is tall, rapid, and physical. There aren't many better-suited players with all those traits than Theo Hernández. The Frenchman terrorized every winger in the last game, and the Evolution brings him closer to those oppressive heights.

It's even better when you consider that Theo has plenty of future chain potential with only 84 OVR. All you now need to do is wait for Quick Step+ as the second PlayStyle, and the game's truly gone.

Nicolò Savona is another player with a similar profile to Theo and turns into an amazing fullback after you chain him with the Attacking Freeze and Chilling Wingback. You can also stack as many upgrades as you can. There is tremendous potential here.

Neither Micky van de Ven nor Moïse Bombito are fullbacks, though the latter can be played as an LB if any suitable Evolution gives him the position. Both made it to our list simply because of their future chain potential. You can do the Evolution twice, so it's not a bad idea to use one as a future investment.

Of course, since the Evolution only adds PlayStyles and is free, you can use it on any eligible players who could make use of it. Preferably go for fullbacks or CBs that already have other PlayStyle+ as Bruiser+ comes lower in the pecking order for the best PS+ for the position.

Attacking Freeze is absolutely an unmissable evolution. Still, it is completely reasonable to wait as long as possible to see if a better chain or candidate appears during the Winter Wildcards promo.