Passing Perfectionist Evolution in FC 26 adds all the passing PlayStyles to your player. It does not provide any stat boost, but that doesn't matter as much because PlayStyles largely dictate the meta. Plus, the EVO doesn't increase the card's overall, making this an outstanding upgrade.

That being said, here are the five standout players for Passing Perfectionist in FC 26.

Best FC 26 Players for Passing Perfectionist Evolution

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five best players in FC 26 for the Passing Perfectionist Evolution are:

Endrick (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Jérémy Doku (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Rafael Leão (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Arda Güler (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Fermín López (Winter Wildcards)

There are two ways to approach this upgrade. You can use it on any midfielder to turn them into a complete maestro, capable of threading forward, long, and sideways passes. Or use it on other position players like forwards and fullbacks who need passing but generally lack it.

We feel the second approach is better. Even with worse stats, everyone will feel like prime Pirlo and Iniesta if they have all the PlayStyles. That makes this a good opportunity to upgrade players with weaker passing rather than someone who already has it as their strength.

You also have to consider that most future CM upgrades will include these passing PlayStyles, making this upgrade a waste on a proper midfielder in the long run.

You can't just throw any players with weak passing on the Evolution either. The player should have all the necessary PS for their position first. What good is a striker if all they can do is pass but not convert their chances?

Our top two picks, Rafael Leão and Endrick, tick all those boxes. Passing is their weakness, and they have two of the most meta scoring PlayStyles in the game with Finesses Shot and Low Driven Shot. Because the Evolution does not boost overall, you can add more upgrades, including a second PS+, whenever they arrive.

Like the top two picks, Arda Güler and Fermín López, will become ultimate players for their positions, capable of being elite Playmakers and Shadow Strikers, two of the best Roles for CAMs in FC 26.

Is Passing Perfectionist Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Passing Perfectionist Evolution is absolutely worth the 35k Coins in FC 26. It is one of those upgrades where you don't have to think twice. Just use it on a sensible player, and you won't regret it.

That's everything about the best players for the Passing Perfectionist Evolution in FC 26.