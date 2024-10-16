FC 25 Trailblazers Promo - Everything You Need to Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

After introducing the Total Rush and Road To The Knockouts promos, it seems the Trailblazers promo is the next in line to arrive at FC 25.

While nothing has been made official yet, reliable leaker Donk has leaked the promo's expected starting date, and its card design, which is very similar to the one used on last year's Trailblazers promo.

Without further ado, let's find out everything we know about the FC 25 Trailblazers promo so far.

According to EA Sports FC leaker Donk, the promo is expected to arrive on Friday, 25 September.

Credit: Donk

The Trailblazers promo will bring a lot of great content with it, such as fantastic cards, great SBCs, and new objectives. This content will give players new ways to upgrade their squad, while also helping Ultimate Team to continue to feel fresh.

Fans are hoping this promo is better than the Total Rush promo, which despite introducing some great cards, gathered mixed reactions from the community.

What is the Trailblazers Promo About

Last year's Trailblazers promo rewarded players who had a great start to the season. These players would receive a Trailblazer card where their attributes were significantly boosted, and new PlayStyles had been added.

According to FC 25 leaker Fut Sheriff, that will remain the same this year, with Trailblazers card receiving upgrades similar to the ones given by the TOTW promo, and either receiving new or updated PlayStyles.

We expect the Trailblazers promo to introduce some fantastic cards of players such as Gyökeres, Haaland, Thuram, Cole Palmer, Yamal, Kane, Marmoush, and many others.

The best cards in the promo are expected to become meta players as soon as they arrive at the game. That's because they will most likely have astonishing attributes and great PlayStyles.

We will update this article with more information about the Trailblazers promo as soon as it's available. Are you excited about the FC 25 Trailblazers promo? Let us know in the comments below.