FC 25 - Trailblazers Team 2 Leaks

The Trailblazers Team 2 is coming to FC 25 soon, and according to many leaks, it will introduce some fantastic cards to Ultimate Team.

With the Trailblazers promo being a huge success so far, fans are looking forward to seeing what Trailblazers Team 2 has in store for them, as many wonder if it will be able to rival the Trailblazers Team 1.

So let's look at all the Trailblazers Team 2 leaked cards.

FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 Leaked Cards

While EA Sports FC still hasn't officially announced the Trailblazers Team 2 players, many reliable leakers have already revealed some of them.

According to the leakers, Rodman, Vinicius Jr, and Dennis Man, are part of the Trailblazers Team 2, with all the cards possessing spectacular attributes and PlayStyles.

Credit: @fifa_romania

At the same time, fan favorite Viktor Gyökeres won't be coming in Trailblazers Team 2, according to multiple leakers. This has left many in the EA Sports FC community disappointed and angry.

However, since the Trailblazers Team 2 still hasn't been officially announced, there is still hope the Swedish goal-scoring machine will make it into Team 2.

While these are only leaks, these leakers are very reliable, and they're right most of the time. So, we expect all the players mentioned in this article to be in the Trailblazers Team 2, with the expectation of Viktor Gyökeres of course.

The only thing we don't know is if they will come as an SBC, objective, or will only be available in packs. More leaks are expected to be revealed soon, in the meanwhile, you can take a look at our Trailblazers Team 2 predictions piece.

We will update this article as soon as more information about the Trailblazers Team 2 is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.