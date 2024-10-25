FC 25 - How To Complete TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC, Costs & Solution

The TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC has arrived at FC 25, and it introduces a fantastic card of the Brazilian winger, who is having a fantastic start to the season.

This card possesses some astonishing attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and great roles. It's one of the best wingers in the game and is without a doubt among the most meta cards in FC 25.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.

TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC Cheapest Solutions

The TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC card is truly magnificent, as it has some fantastic attributes, such as 94 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing, 89 dribbling, and 78 physicality.

This card possesses fantastic PlayStyles, having the Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Rapid, Flair, Trickster, Relentless, and Quick Step PlayStyles.

As for roles, TrailBlazers Raphinha has the Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward+, and Inside Forward++.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, and a plethora of packs, players need to submit nine squads.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Gold Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

LALIGA

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

LALIGA

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once players have submitted these nine squads, they will earn the fantastic TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad. Players will also earn nine packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 545k coins, making it one of the most expensive SBCs in FC 25 so far.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 545k coins, making it one of the most expensive SBCs in FC 25 so far.