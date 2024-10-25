FC 25 - How To Complete TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC, Costs & Solution

The TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC has arrived at FC 25, and it introduces a fantastic card of the Brazilian winger, who is having a fantastic start to the season.
This card possesses some astonishing attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and great roles. It's one of the best wingers in the game and is without a doubt among the most meta cards in FC 25.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.
TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC Cheapest Solutions
The TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC card is truly magnificent, as it has some fantastic attributes, such as 94 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing, 89 dribbling, and 78 physicality.
This card possesses fantastic PlayStyles, having the Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Rapid, Flair, Trickster, Relentless, and Quick Step PlayStyles.
As for roles, TrailBlazers Raphinha has the Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward+, and Inside Forward++.
To get their hands on this fantastic card, and a plethora of packs, players need to submit nine squads.
FC Barcelona
Requirements:
- FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
LALIGA
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
85-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
85-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Once players have submitted these nine squads, they will earn the fantastic TrailBlazers Raphinha SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad. Players will also earn nine packs.
Completing this SBC will cost players around 545k coins, making it one of the most expensive SBCs in FC 25 so far.
What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC