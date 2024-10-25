FC 25 - Trailblazers Team 1 Revealed

The FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1 has finally been officially revealed and it has already arrived at Ultimate Team.

This is by far the best promo of FC 25 so far, as it introduces fantastic cards, and other great content, such as the Trailblazers Raphinha SBC, and the Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham Objective.

So let's find out all the fantastic cards the Trailblazers Team 1 introduced to FC 25.

FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1

After being leaked on Wednesday, the Trailblazers Team 1 has now been officially announced. The leaks were spot on, with the promo introducing some astonishing cards, and being headlined by Haaland, Bonmati, Palmer, and Kvaratskhelia.

All of the players from the Trailblazers Team 1 possess spectacular attributes and would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for this Weekend League.

Many of these cards can even be considered meta players, as they possess a combination of great attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and incredible roles.

That's why it's not surprising to see some of the players from the Trailblazers Team 1, such as Haaland, Kvaratskhelia, and Bonmati, costing over 1 million coins.

Unfortunately, this means most players won't have the chance to get their hands on these cards, which is a shame, as they are among the best in the game, as was mentioned previously.

All FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1 Players

You can find all the players in the FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1 below:

93 OVR Haaland

92 OVR Aitana Bonmati

89 OVR Kvaratskhelia

88 OVR Cole Palmer

88 OVR Gabriel

88 OVR Bastoni

87 OVR Hemp

87 OVR Stanway

87 OVR Raphinha (SBC)

86 OVR Pulisic

86 OVR Banda

86 OVR Llorente

85 OVR Baena

85 OVR Robinson

84 OVR Duran

85 OVR Garcia

84 OVR Mingueza

84 OVR Joan Garcia

84 OVR Saad

What do you think of the Trailblazers Team 1 players? Which player do you really want to add to your squad?

Let us know in the comments below!