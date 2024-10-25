FC 25 - Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham Objective Guide

EA Sports FC can't stop introducing new content today, has it released the Trailblazers promo, Trailblazers Raphinha SBC, and of course, the Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham Objective.

This objective allows players to earn a fantastic Jobe Bellingham card, from the Trailblazers promo, for free. All players need to do to get their hands on this card is complete four simple objectives.

So let's find out how to complete this objective.

Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham Objective Guide

As mentioned above, this objective allows players the chance to earn a great Jobe Bellingham card, as well as packs and season points.

This card has some spectacular attributes, having 83 pace, 85 dribbling, 83 passing, 81 physicality, 78 shooting, and 77 defending.

The Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham card has the Relentless+, Flair, Technical, Slide Tackle, Pinged Pass, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in the game and take the card to the next level.

When it comes to roles, this card possesses the Box-to-Box++, Playmaker+, and False 9+ roles.

To earn all of these spectacular rewards, especially the incredible Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham card, players need to complete four objectives. Players have until Thursday, 31 October, to complete this objective.

Expert Passing

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Reward:

75+ Rare Gold Players Pick

250 XP

Cool Finish

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from the EFL Championship.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pick

250 XP

Cool Finish Rewards

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pick

250 XP

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pick

250 XP

After completing the four challenges, players will earn 4 packs, 1000 season points, and the fantastic Trailblazers Jobe Bellingham card.

