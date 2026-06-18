Quick Summary: UFC 6 launches on June 19, 2026, with pre-orders now available for PS5 and Xbox. The article compares the cheapest digital and physical deals across multiple retailers, highlighting discounted Ultimate and Standard Edition options, particularly through key resellers and select US and UK retailers.

The UFC is one of the biggest sports promotions in the world, generating record-breaking PPV numbers throughout its 30-plus-year history. However, just as importantly for gamers, it's also produced a hugely successful video game franchise.

UFC 6 marks the sixth entry (obviously) in EA Sports' MMA series and is set to launch on June 19, 2026.

With release day fast approaching, pre-orders are now live. Fortunately, if you're a fan of mixed martial arts, or simply looking to secure your copy at the best price, you're in the right place. This guide serves as a roundup of the cheapest UFC 6 pre-order deals available across both PS5 and Xbox.

Best UFC 6 Deals on PS5

Credit: EA Sports

Unless you want to pay $69.99 (£69.99) for the Standard Edition — or $99.99 (£99.99) for the Ultimate Edition — from the PSN Store directly, then there is really only one place you can find UFC 6 at a lower price, especially if you're after a digital copy, specifically.

The best digital download UFC 6 deal is:

UFC 6 Ultimate Edition | Buy from Kinguin — $81.46 (38% OFF) (US-only)

The alternative is to buy a physical copy. While you won't get a digital download code sent directly to your inbox, you will save some cash and actually fully own the game.

If you would prefer a physical disc, the best UFC 6 PS5 deals are:

UFC 6 Standard Edition | Buy from Amazon — $69.00 (no discount) | £61.99 (11% OFF) UFC 6 Standard Edition | Buy from AO — £57.00 (19% OFF with AO membership) (UK-only) UFC 6 Standard Edition | Buy from Walmart— $69.00 (no discount)

Of these options, Kinguin's Ultimate Edition price is the winner — check it out if you're a US customer below.

Best UFC 6 Deals on Xbox

Credit: EA Sports

The number of game key deals for UFC 6 on Xbox is far more extensive than the options available on PS5.

Here are four of the best UFC 6 Xbox deals we've found:

Alternatively, if you want a physical copy, then this is the best option we found:

UFC 6 Standard Edition | Buy from Amazon — $69.99 (no discount) | £61.99 (11% OFF)

If you enjoy shopping at Amazon but want to get UFC 6 as a digital download, then you can do so with up to 11% OFF, too. Press the button below to find out more.

Final Verdict

No matter if you're stepping into the Octagon on PS5 or Xbox, this guide covers all the best deals that can save you a significant amount on the game. Be sure to compare your options and check back for the latest UFC 6 news, guides, and updates.