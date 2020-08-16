UFC 4: How to Touch Gloves – Taunt, Pre-Fight Animations & more

Showing respect at the beginning of a fight is always the classy move, just watch out for fake outs online!

UFC 4 is finally here!

While there will always be some players that want to rush down their opponents from the get-go, most will want to show respect at the start of each round by touching gloves.

So how do you do it?

How to Touch Gloves in UFC 4

Touching gloves is much like it was in UFC 3. Simply hold in LT (or L2, depending on console of choice) and approach your opponent at the very start of the round.

BE CAREFUL: If you go for a glove touch and your opponent has an axe to grind, you might be met with a left hook for your troubles

If they don’t hold out their own hand to touch gloves, you’ll have to notice fast, or you’ll approach and give a scummy player a free shot.

For players experienced with online UFC gameplay, you’ll know there’s no shortage of fake glove touchers, especially in ranked game modes.

That means you’ll need to watch your back, and realize that the show of respect comes with some consequences if you run into bad enough players.

Taunting in UFC 4

UFC 4 introduces new custom pre-fight taunts you can do during introductions. This adds some personal flair to the fight before it begins.

SHOW OFF: You can make your presence known before the fight starts with pre-fight animations

To perform your pre-fight taunt, simply assign it to one of the four d-pad directions, and when you are called on, choose that direction.

If you don’t choose one, your fighter will still perform a default taunt.

During the fight players can taunt using the d-pad, something that is often performed after a good striking exchange or knockdown.

Don’t get too cocky though! Sometimes players taunting do so to bait a strike to counter it, and this is very effective with UFC 4’s timing-focused striking mechanics.