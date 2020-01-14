Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 – A new take on the best-selling gaming mice

Razer has today announced they will be releasing the latest iteration of their best-selling gaming mice – the DeathAdder V2 and the Basilisk V2.

As of 2019, The DeathAdder has sold more than 10 million units worldwide making it a staple in many gamer’s households!

With it’s simpler design it is a fan favourite among the more casual gamers.

The Basilisk series of mice have always targeted those looking to take their game to the next level and the Basilisk V2 seems to be offering all the perks a pro gamer could want.

DeathAdder V2

Price – £69.99 GBP / $69.99 USD / 79.99€ MSRP

DEATH – The DeathAdder V2 has a totally new feel!

Razer has said that on top of the additional technical improvements to the DeathAdder, it has a new shape better suited for medium to large hands.

A new sweat-resistant coating with rubberised side grips also allows for better control, all of which weighs only 82g!

You can see the more detailed technical breakdown of features below…

More details…

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips

Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

2.1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

For more information click here.

Basilisk V2

Price – £79.99 / $79.99 USD / 89.99€ MSRP

POISON – The Basilisk V2 is a serious looker!

The Basilisk comes with many of the same upgrades as the DeathAdder V2, with the added feature of 11 programmable buttons, making it the prime choice for gamers looking to bind a load of extra buttons to their mouse.

Even the scroll wheel is customisable on this mouse! Allowing gamers to ‘fine-tune’ the scroll wheel resistance to their preferred level of ‘tactically’.

You can see the juicy techy details below.

More details…

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Eleven independently programmable buttons

Replaceable multi-function paddle

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

2.1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)

Click here if you want more information.