The Most Beautiful Stadiums Every EA FC Fan Should Visit

Top 5 Most Beautiful Stadiums EA FC Fans Should Visit

Santiago Bernabéu

It’s easy to understand why Santiago Bernabéu takes first place in our list and is considered the most beautiful stadium in the world, as it’s one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the globe.

The Bernabéu has a futuristic design on the outside, but it’s really the inside of the stadium that makes people fall in love with it. It has a grandiose look, similar to the Roman Colosseum, making fans and players feel small in the face of such an imposing structure.

There are only a few stadiums that can match the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabéu, as the Los Blancos fans always put on a show, and the fact Real Madrid has some of the best players in the world also helps.

If you can only visit one of the stadiums in this list, make sure it’s the Santiago Bernabéu.

Wembley Stadium

The Wembley Stadium is the cathedral of English football, and some say it’s the most historic football stadium in Europe. From the Champions League finals, and European Championship finals, to the historic FA Cup final, the Wembley Stadium has hosted many historic football competitions.

Its history is immeasurable, just like the feeling of watching a game at Wembley Stadium is indescribable. With a capacity of 90k fans, the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium is always electrifying, and it’s something you need to experience firsthand to truly understand.

Maracanã

Not all the most beautiful football stadiums are located in the old continent, with the famous Maracana stadium occupying the last place on the podium.

The Maracana is home to two of the biggest clubs in Brazil and the world, Flamengo and Fluminense, who have one of the most historic rivalries in football. The atmosphere in a Fla-Flu game is not only unique, it's otherworldly, with the best word to describe it being magic.

This stadium has an oval shape, and capacity of 78k fans, making it one of the largest stadiums in the globe. Similar to the Santiago Bernabéu, grandiose is also the best word to describe this historic stadium.

La Bombonera

The magical Argentian stadium La Bombonera is the fourth most beautiful stadium in the world. La Bombonera is a magical place, with a unique design, mostly because of its flat stand, and it was from one of the boxes in that stand that football legend Diego Maradona used to cheer for his boyhood club.

The Los Xeneizes make sure every game in La Bombonera has an electrifying atmosphere, doing this by singing, jumping, and celebrating each Boca Juniors goal like it’s their last. Boca Juniors' rich history combined with the many legendary players who have worn that shirt, create a certain mysticism around La Bombonera.

San Siro

Closing out the top five, we have San Siro, one of the many historic Italian football stadiums. San Siro is home to two of the biggest clubs in Italian and world football, AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose rich rivalry has produced many classic games.

The stadium doesn't have the modern look of the Santiago Bernabéu or other famous venues, but still looks astonishing, with its iconic towers, and spiral steps. On the inside, San Siro's three levels allow fans to have a great look at the pitch, no matter where they are seated.

San Siro's atmosphere is magical, especially when AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other. Seeing the stadium covered in red or blue looks astonishing on TV, but it looks even better in real life, as it’s one of those things you need to experience to fully understand.

There it is, these are the five most beautiful stadiums in the world, that you should definitely visit if you are an EA FC fan.

There it is, these are the five most beautiful stadiums in the world, that you should definitely visit if you are an EA FC fan.








