Roblox: How to download on PS4

Roblox is one of the most popular games today, and while it finds its home on PC, mobile, and Xbox One, you can take it to the PS4 as well.

You’ll just have to be a little creative with it.

Let’s go over how to download Roblox on PS4.

Playing Roblox on PS4

Bring your Roblox experience from PC and Xbox One to PS4

The PS4 offers a fantastic catalog of great games, but sometimes you just want to play Roblox instead.

To take Roblox from the PC world to the PS4, you’ll have to access a feature few people ever use on their console, the web browser.

How to download Roblox on PS4

Download Roblox in your web browser to play on PS4

Once you’ve opened the web browser you’ll need to go to https://www.roblox.com/NewLogin. After you log in, you’ll be prompted to download the game to play in your web browser.

From here you should be able to play the game within the web browser, all from your PS4 with your DualShock controller in hand.

While playing a game in your PS4’s web browser is several steps, it means you can get your Roblox experience in an all-new place.

It also means you can play on the go if you’re away from your PC.