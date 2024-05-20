Summer is approaching, and so too is the golf season. That means it's a good time to consider upgrading your equipment so you're ready to hit the course and hit birdies with ease. Fortunately, when it comes to your footwear, it's a good time to upgrade as you can save 23% by buying a pair of Nike Air Max 1 Golf Shoes today.

Originally $160, these OG '86 "Royal Blue" sneakers are just $121.97 thanks to Nike's discount. Considering they combine style with on-course performance, that's a pretty great sneaker deal and a great sportswear deal all mixed into one. Here's why...

Nike

These golfing kicks are pretty great as they combine streetwear style with on-course excellence. For instance, they feature the iconic four windows, letting you and your opponents on the course glimpse the large Air units beneath, which ensure optimal cushioning with every step. You get the classic Air Max 1's clean lines in a memorable '80s color scheme too. This combination guarantees cool, confident, and comfortable performance on the course, allowing you to play all day and year round in a timeless fit.

What's more, these shoes are designed for all weather conditions, as the synthetic upper provides water resistance, keeping your feet dry no matter the forecast. The updated traction pattern underneath offers superior grip on various surfaces, enhancing stability during your game. Additionally, the full-length foam midsole ensures long-lasting comfort and durability.

With a spikeless construction for versatile wear, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf Shoes perfectly balance style, performance, and endurance, so don't miss this unique opportunity to buy a pair for less!

