Replica England 1982 World Cup Shirt on Sale Today

The 2024 Euros are only a few weeks away, which means it's a pretty good time to start thinking about how you're going to show your support this summer. A good place to start is with your nation's kit, which is good news if you're an England fan. You can pick up this replica 1982 World Cup Finals shirt for less thanks to Kitbag's sale.

Right now, you can pick up this classic replica for just £34 using the code SKILL, which is a very cheap price to pay for such an iconic shirt in England's history, even if the 1982 tournament wasn't exactly a successful campaign...

Credit: Kitbag

The 1982 World Cup saw England bow out in the second group stage, finishing runners-up to West Germany who would eventually go on to lose 3-1 to Italy in the final. England's untimely end came after two 0-0 draws to Spain and West Germany, putting an end to the team's three-game winning streak in the first group-stage matches.

Despite this, the 1982 England kit remains one of the most popular in the nation's history, which all comes down to its stylish white design with navy blue and red stripes along the shoulders.

So, if you want to grab this historic kit to show your support for Gareth Southgate and England this year, make sure you do so using the code SKILL to pick it up for just £34 today.

For more great discounts like this, check out our list of the best sportswear deals here.