Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Full car list, Dodge, Lamborghini, Porsche & more

With the official announcement for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered still fresh in our minds; we take a look at the sizeable car list for the game.

From Alfa’s to Pagani’s, BMW’s to Bugatti’s, NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered is shaping up to have something for everyone.

Let’s jump into the car list now so you can start thinking about what wheels you’ll be taking around the new game!

Fan favourites

Every racer has their own favourite manufacturer and model. Here are a few that we are especially looking forward to driving!

Dodge

Dodge has a plethora of wheels to choose from in NFS Hot Pursuit remastered.

READ MORE: DIRT 5: Release date, career mode, gameplay & more

Cars include the Charger SRT8, Challenger SRT8, Viper SRT10 ACR, Viper SRT10, and Viper SRT10 Final Edition.

Lamborghini

Lambo has a mammoth offering of vehicles in this game too. Countach 5000 QV, Diablo SV, Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni, Gallardo LP560-4, and Spyder version, Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, and the Sesto Elemento. The list doesn't stop there though...

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP: A host of Lamborghinis make a return in NFS: HP Remastered

The Murcielago LP 640, Murcielago LP 650-4 Roadster, Murcielago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce as well as the Reventon and Reventon Roadster are all in the game. It's a dream for any Lambo fan.

Porsche

With another tremendous selection of cars, Porsche fans have the 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS, 911 Speedster, 911 Targa 4S, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, 911 Turbo 1982 to look forward to.

Moving away from the 911, they also have the 918 Spyder, Boxster Spyder, Carrera GT, Cayman S, Panamera Turbo and 959 in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Complete car list

Here are the rest of the cars that will feature in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered!

EXPENSIVE CRASHES: Bugatti and Koenigsegg feature cars in the remaster

Manufacturer Cars Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione 8C Competizione Spider Aston Martin DBS Volante DBS V12 Vantage One-77 Audi TT RS R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe Continental Supersports Convertible BMW Z4 sDrive35is M3 E92 M6 Convertible Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Chevrolet Camaro SS Corvette Grand Sport Corvette ZR1 Corvette Z06 Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor GT GT500 Super Snake GT500 Shelby Police Interceptor Concept Gumpert Apollo S Jaguar XKR Koenigsegg CCX CCXR Edition Agera Maserati GranCabrio GranTurismo S Quatrooporte Sport GT S Mazda RX-8 McLaren F1 SL 65 AMG Black Series SLS AMG Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Nissan 370Z Roadster 370Z GT-R SpecV Pagani Zonda Cinque Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition) Zonda Cinque Roadster Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition) Subaru Impreza WRX STI

SUPERCAR SUPER POWERED: Pagani makes a fashionable return

Release date and more

The game is scheduled for a 6 November release for PS4, Xbox, and PC and 13 November on Nintendo Switch.

The game is £34.99 to pre-order on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, and £24.99 on Steam.

READ MORE: V10 R-League Round 5 results