F1 2020 PS4: Release date, pre-order, price, Sony, My Team, gameplay, next-gen, PS5, editions & more

Everything Playstation gamers need to know ahead of the official Formula 1 game’s summer release.

F1 2020

Nothing was known about this year’s official Formula 1 game until last month’s reveal trailer.

We loved F1 2019 but Codemasters couldn’t rest on their laurels for this year’s game.

With what we’ve seem so far though, the signs are definitely positive. Some brilliant new features and content have already been announced, with more likely to come in the proceeding weeks and months.

NEW CARS AND DRIVERS: Old and new faces are back on the grid in 2020!

As this is the officially licenced F1 game, all of the teams, drivers, liveries and helmets are in the game. The 22-race calendar is also included, despite some GP’s already being cancelled.

New classic cars, Formula 2 and more is also inside but the most impressive feature of the lot is probably My Team.

My Team

My Team is one of the biggest features to be introduced for this year’s Formula 1 game.

Fans of games such as Football Manager will love this game mode. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to control your own team. You’re no longer playing the off-line modes as a driver but as a team boss instead.

Codemasters have revealed that you get to join the grid as the eleventh team. The driver market and sponsorships are also key mechanics in this game mode.

My Team will be the most in-depth mode in the F1 game’s history and something that adds real value to the product.

Some sections of the F1 fanbase expressed doubts about whether this year’s game would be released on time. Thankfully though, Codemaster revealed via their trailer that F1 2020 will be released worldwide on 10 July.

That’s the PS4 game’s release date, but what about next-gen?

Nothing has been said about the PS5 version of F1 2020. It’s likely that it will be available via backwards compatibility, but there almost certainly won’t be a specific PS5 edition.

UPPING THE GAME: F1 2019 improved the franchise leaps and bounds

With Sony’s new home console rumoured to be released sometime in October or November, it’s unlikely Codemasters will focus on adapting F1 2020 to the new system.

The COVID-19 lockdown also has to be considered when thinking about F1 2020 on PS5.

With their staff members at home for the foreseeable future, Codies will want to focus as much as possible on making F1 2021 as optimised as they can for PS5.

Pre-order & price

F1 2020 is available to pre-order on PS4 now! And as usual, there’s a number of more lucrative options on offer.

As it’s Formula 1’s 70th anniversary this year, exclusive content will be released with the pre-order version. Known as the “Seventy edition” this game includes an exclusive car livery, podium celebration, helmet, race suit, gloves, and player badge.

There’s creme de la creme of F1 2020 though is the “Schumacher Deluxe Edition”. This version includes four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 cars as well as exclusive themed car liveries and driver customisation items.

In the UK, both pre-order editions are available on Amazon, at GAME and the PSN store. The Seventy Edition costing £55 and the Schumacher Edition £65.

If you’re in another country, check Codemaster’s website to see which retailers allow a pre-order.

F1 2020 trailer

The announcement trailer for F1 2020 was released in April, but we’ve since been treated to the official gameplay trailer: