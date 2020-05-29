[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
F1 Motorsport

F1 2020 Game: First look at new Hanoi Street Circuit & Vietnam Grand Prix

Codemasters have given us a first look at the brand new Vietnam circuit in F1 2020.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant May 29, 2020
f1 2020 hanoi circuit

Formula 1 is plotting its return, but F1 2020 might beat it onto our screens.

Codemasters has unveiled a first look at the new Hanoi circuit. Let’s take a look!

F1 2020 Hanoi Circuit

The first truly new track in F1 for a while, the Hanoi circuit in Vietnam is sure to be one gamers jump into immediately.

It looks set to be one of the fastest tracks around, but the close walls and tight sections could make it similar to Baku.

F1 2020 release date

The new game is set to arrive on 10 July on Xbox One, PS4, PC (via Steam), and Stadia.

There is early access available via the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition which will unlock for players on 7 July.

What’s new?

There’s a lot of new features this year.

On top of the the two new circuits, there is a new game mode called My Team.

F1 2020 screenshot set1 11 monaco
MONACO MAYHEM: Will Hanoi be a tricky track like Monaco this year?

This puts you at the front of an 11th F1 team as both lead driver and Team Principal.

The ERS system has also taken a step towards a more realistic model that takes some of the drama out of the process for drivers.

