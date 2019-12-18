PES 2020 Mobile: Mesut Ozil removed from various Konami games in China

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has been booted off the Chinese version of PES 2020 after criticising Xinjiang camps.

The Gunners are an official partner club of Konami’s eFootball PES 2020, so the decision will have not been taken likely.

The former German international made comments about China’s treatment of ethnic Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang.

According to a UN report, around 2 million Uygurs have been detained in internment camps.

Midfielder Ozil posted on Twitter and Instagram that the Uygurs were “warriors who resist persecution.”

The foreign ministry of China said Ozil’s claims were fake news, inviting him to see the “stable political situation” in the region for himself.

Repercussions

Arsenal playmaker Ozil’s comments caused a serious backlash in the Far East, with some fans burning his jersey.

Arsenal’s match against Manchester City on Sunday was taken off-air in China, and now Ozil has seen himself ejected from PES games in the country.

NetEase, who publish PES games in China, posted on Weibo that the German will be removed from three existing mobile games under the Pro Evolution Soccer banner – including PES 2020 Mobile.

NetEase said Ozil’s comments had hurt the feelings of Chinese people, and they don’t “understand, accept, or forgive” the player’s behaviour.

PES developer Konami is yet to comment on the situation.

Amnesty International has praised Ozil’s stance on the matter, saying the “world needs more people like him”.

