World Cup 2018: Teams missing from Russia

Reuters/ERIC GAILLARD

After two years of qualifying competitions across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, South America and the combined North, Central America, and Caribbean groups, the competition was whittled down to the elite field that will contest the 2018 World Cup, with Russia receiving a bye through to the finals as the host nation.

This process, however, was not without its casualties, with several highly ranked sides not making the finals.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest names to miss out...