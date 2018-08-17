header decal
17 Aug 2018

West Ham vs Bournemouth: 3 key battles as Pellegrini looks for first win

Coming off the back of their 4-0 loss at Anfield last Sunday, Manuel Pellegrini will be desperate for an improved performance when West Ham host Bournemouth this weekend.

After breaking the £100 million barrier during the summer transfer window and bringing in former Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, many around the London Stadium believe a push for European football could be on the cards.

However, after shipping four against last years Champions League finalists on the opening weekend, West Ham will be focused on starting their season afresh this Saturday. 

Making the trip to East London this weekend will be a Bournemouth side looking to build on their impressive ninth-place finish last year.

Neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of the 3-3 draw that occurred when these two sides met last season.

Here are three key battles that could decide who leaves the London Stadium with the three points.

