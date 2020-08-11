UFC 4 Virtual Fight Card Announced: Action Bronson, Jorge Masvidal, Tyson Fury, Idris Elba, How to watch and more!

EA has announced a celebrity-packed virtual event for their upcoming MMA game!

EA has announced a virtual fight card for UFC 4 this week, which will pit celebrities against REAL UFC fighters!

Find out who’s in fighting, and how to watch the event right here!

Ready, FIGHT!

The LIVE event is going down on Friday, 14 August 2020 7:30pm ET / 12.30am BST.

UFC 4 releases on the same day for Xbox One and PS4, although some EA Access members have already had a chance to play the game early!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about early access for UFC 4

Choose your Fighter

So who will be battling for ultimate glory? Let’s take a look at the line up.

BIG NAMES: Expect some serious moves in these battles

Arguably the most recognisable celebs in the line up include rapper Action Bronson, actor Idris Elba and of course, Boxing superstar Tyson Fury (who also features in the game).

Jorge Masvidal, and Max Holloway are fighting too, and we’re looking forward to seeing if they’re as amazing in the game as they are in the real Octagon.

Professional Wrestlers Kenny Omega, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella join the action too, alongside comedian Hannibal Buress, streamer Lirik, actor Ethan Paybe and the one and only Spice Adams.

How to watch?

You can on ESPN 2, or head over to the UFC Twitch or Youtube.

For everything you need to know and more about UFC 4, be sure to check back in with us.