FIFA, MADDEN NFL & STAR WARS: Jedi Fallen Order coming to GOOGLE STADIA -Details, Release Date and more

Google Stadia and EA are to launch some fan favourite titles on the cloud based gaming service.

We’ve got all the details you need to know and more on this exciting development in cloud-based gaming.

What EA Games will be coming to Stadia

Here are some of the confirmed titles from EA that you’ll be able to play on Google Stadia.

FIFA

Madden

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

FIFA needs no introduction and as one of the most popular football games out there, this will surely go down well with fans and players around the world.

Madden is another showstopper from EA, with a huge fan following and the upcoming Madden 21′s anticipation is growing by the day.

Last but not least, we have the well received Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

This game was met with very positive reviews both regarding its challenging and engaging gameplay, alongside some very dramatic story-telling.

How will the games play on Stadia

One question may spring to mind with some and that’s how FIFA, Madden and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will play on Google Stadia.

With the release date for Jedi Fallen Order being for the end of the year, we’ll get a chance to find out fairly soon.

The other titles are ‘scheduled to be available to players on Stadia this winter, with more games to follow in 2021‘, so not to long to wait either!

One thing is for sure, it’s certainly a very exciting time for cloud-based gaming!

BRING IT ON! Fans of the game who may not have had a chance to play on other platforms, will surely be happy with the news!

What is Google Stadia

Google Stadia is a cloud-based gaming platform from Google. What this means, is that players can play games over the internet through numerous devices connected to wifi.

That means your smart phone, your tablet, your TV and everything in-between can all be used to experience what Google Stadia has to offer.

With games such as Desitiny 2: The Collection and Grid available to play, there are definitely some quality titles to experience.

ULTIMATE CONTROL: The Google Stadia controller opens up a whole world of possibility for players

With Stadia you can buy games that run at up to 1080p/60fps, or play with the Stadia Pro subscription.

The Stadia Pro subscription gives players the chance to play selected games at up to 4K/60fps and HDR, along with free games to claim monthly.

For everything else and more on Google Stadia and EA, keep checking back in with us!