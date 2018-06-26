Australia vs Peru: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Michael Dalder

It's been 12 years since Australia reached the knockout round of the World Cup, but if things go the Socceroos' way Tuesday in Group C, that drought will end.

First, the Aussies need to beat Peru and hope Denmark lose to France at the same time. Goal difference, total goals and maybe even deeper tiebreaker scenarios might also be needed for Australia to advance, but the only thing they can control is earning their first World Cup victory since 2010.

Though the Peruvians are already eliminated after losing their first two matches, they were competitive against both Denmark and France and can salvage something from their first World Cup since 1982 by ending Australia's hopes of advancement.

Here's a look at some other factors to keep in mind when Peru and Australia meet in their pivotal Group C finale.