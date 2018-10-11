NBA Live 19 Ratings: Top Centers (C)

Many believe the NBA is going the way of the smalls, but a look at the age's of the best centers in NBA Live 19 suggests otherwise. From Anthony Davis to Joel Embiid to Karl-Anthony Towns, the following looks at the top ten centers in the game.
Anthony Davis (94)
Age: 25
Position: PF
Height: 6’11’’
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Traits: Post Anchor
Best stats: 99 Defensive Awareness, 97 Stamina, 97 Inside Shot, 97 Shot Block
Davis is one of the best players in the world, and for many people, is tipped to replace LeBron James as the best when the King finally relinquishes his crown. Last year, on the back of a dominant second half of the season, he averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks. With just a year remaining on his five year, $130 million contract, this season will see plenty of discussion about where he will play in 2019/20.
Joel Embiid (92)
Age: 24
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Traits: Post Anchor
Best stats: 97 Strength, 96 Post Moves, 95 Draw Shooting Foul
Embiid got to put together a decent body of work for the first time in his four year career in 2017/18, managing 63 regular games and averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per night. Heading into the 2018/19 season, he will kick off a new contract which will see him earn around $30 million with the 76ers this season - a significant increase on the $6 million he made last season.
Karl-Anthony Towns (91)
Age: 22
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Traits: Post Anchor
Best stats: 95 Stamina, 95 Post Moves, 95 Injury
Towns’ third year in the NBA saw him play 82 games for the third season in a row, and though he became a lethal 3-point shooter, his points per game average dropped significantly. He put up 21.3 points per night to go with his 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, and while he hasn’t yet taken the steps forward he was expected to after his dominant first two seasons, he is still an elite player and, at just 22 years of age, is the tenth highest rated player in NBA2K19. Still on his rookie contract, Towns will earn a little under $8 million with the Timberwolves this season.
DeMarcus Cousins (90)
Age: 28
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Team: Golden State Warriors
Traits: Post Anchor
Best stats: 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 95 Strength, 95 Defensive Awareness
48 games into the final year of his contract with the Pelicans, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per night. Unfortunately, he then ruptured his Achilles Tendon and was out for 12-months causing his market value to drop enormously. As a result he signed a one year deal worth just $5.3 million with the Warriors, where he will be likely be available for around half of the season.
Rudy Gobert (89)
Age: 26
Position: C
Height: 7’1’’
Team: Utah Jazz
Traits: Rim Protector
Best stats: 99 Defensive Awareness, 98 Shot Block, 96 Post Defense, 96 Rebounding
In a testament to his defensive dominance, Gobert took out the 2017/18 Defensive Player of the Year despite playing just 56 games. In those games, which earned him a cool $21.2 million, the Stifle Tower averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, and he has been rewarded with a big rating in this year’s NBA Live.
Marc Gasol (88)
Age: 33
Position: C
Height: 7’1’’
Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Traits: Post Anchor
Best stats: 96 Post Defense, 95 Post Moves, 93 Injury
Marc Gasol endured a difficult 2017/18 season as the lone star on a team which didn’t want to win, but the 10-year Grizzlies veteran fought through admirably, putting up 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks a night. At 33 years of age, Gasol enters 2018/19 on the second last year of a five year deal, and will earn around $24 million this season.
Andre Drummond (88)
Age: 25
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Team: Detroit Pistons
Traits: Rim Protector
Best stats: 99 Rebounding, 96 Strength, 95 Injury
The most dominant rebounder in the game, Drummond took things to another level last season, averaging a career high 16 boards to go with 15 points per game. He also drastically improved his passing game, accumulating 3.0 assists to go with 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks. The impressive numbers came in the second season of his five year, $127 million contract with Detroit, which he signed in 2016.
Al Horford (87)
Age: 32
Position: C
Height: 6’10”
Team: Boston Celtics
Traits: Stretch BIg
Best stats: 93 Post Moves, 93 Injury, 92 Stamina
While Horford’s numbers may not do justice to his impact on the court, his contract certainly does, with the Celtic star set to earn just under $30 million this season. His numbers last season were typical Horford; he averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocks, doing a little bit of everything to lead the inexperienced Celtics to the Conference Finals.
DeAndre Jordan (87)
Age: 30
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Traits: Rim Protector
Best stats: 98 Rebounding, 98 Strength, 97 Post Defense
After ten seasons with the Clippers, DeAndre Jordan will play his first NBA season outside of Los Angeles in 2018/19 after signing a one year deal worth nearly $23 million with the Mavericks. Jordan is coming off a year in which he averaged 12.0 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, the latter of which is the highest number of his career.
Nikola Jokic (86)
Age: 23
Position: C
Height: 6’10’’
Team: Denver Nuggets
Traits: Stretch Big
Best stats: 93 Post Moves, 89 Injury, 88 Stamina, 88 Inside Shot
In his third NBA season, Jokic continued to show why he is one of the most intriguing and entertaining players in the game. The best passing big man in the world, Jokic put up 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals last season, allowing him to sign a five year contract worth just under $150 million with the Nuggets, starting this year.
Hassan Whiteside (85)
Age: 29
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Team: Miami Heat
Traits: Rim Protector
Best stats: 95 Shot Block, 92 Rebounding, 91 Strength
Whiteside took a step backwards last season, failing to justify the $23.7 million he earned from Miami. In a year punctuated by injuries and a poor attitude, Whiteside struggled to adapt to a more limited role, averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks - all well below what he is capable of.
The Best of the Rest
|Name
|OVR
|Team
|Position
|Clint Capela
|85
|HOU
|C
|Dwight Howard
|85
|WAS
|C
|DeAndre Ayton
|84
|PHO
|C
|Steven Adams
|83
|OKC
|C
|Pau Gasol
|83
|SAS
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|83
|ORL
|C
|Myles Turner
|83
|IND
|C
|Enes Kanter
|83
|NYK
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|82
|POR
|C