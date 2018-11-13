header decal
13 Nov 2018

NBA 2K19: Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

The Thunder look to make a run in the west with a new-look team after losing Carmelo Anthony. We have all the NBA 2K19 Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings and roster.

The Thunder had high expectations coming in to last season while rolling out their new big 3 of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Needless to say, things didn’t go as planned and Carmelo Anthony is no longer with the team. They will hope a second season of George and Westbrook can produce better results.

Starting Lineup

Russell Westbrook, PG (OVR 93) 

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Ball Handling, Speed, Acceleration

The rock of the Thunder roster, Westbrook has consistently been a star for the team. Averaging 25.4 points last season, as well as 10.3 assists, he has outshined just about everyone else available on this roster. He also has had 10.1 rebounds averaged, meaning he can do just about anything with no contest.

Andre Roberson, SG (OVR 76) 

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Perimeter Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Blocks, Vertical

After a super strong star from Westbrook, it’s time to talk about the not so great bunch that comes after. Averaging only 6.6 points per game last year, Andre isn’t one to write home about. Adding to his less than mediocre year is only 1.0 assists per game average, as well as only 5.1 rebounds. Best to assume he’ll be getting dragged along behind the Thunder bandwagon.

Paul George, SF (OVR 89) 

Age: 28

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Stamina, Lateral Quickness, Steals

The other star of the Thunder Roster, Paul George is seen as the shadow to Westbrook’s light. Always there to compliment him, as well as pick up where he can’t, Paul George held an impressive 21.2 points average, as well as 2.0 steals average per game, making him a player that everyone is scared of picking the ball away. Keeping that in mind, as well as his 5.7 rebounds averaged per game, one cannot discount Paul George for becoming the sole star of the team.

Jerami Grant, PF (OVR 75) 

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Elite Defender

Best Attributes: Blocks, Vertical, Layups

As we stated, don’t have high hopes for anyone outside of George and Westbrook. Jerami Grant holds just 8.4 points averaged last season, as well as only 3.9 rebounds average per game. The only other number to even consider from his record would be his .570 eFG%, which does have cause for concern if he is able to set up properly.

Steven Adams, C (OVR 84) 

Age: 24

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Attributes: Rebounding, Layups, Blocks

Although he may not have the high point score per game as his other teammates, Steven Adams is a paint monster. Averaging 13.9 points per game, he also has a strong 9.0 average rebounds per game, with 5.1 of those being on offense. Look for him to pick up slack that George and Westbrook may accidently miss on.

Name OVR Position Height Age
Russell Westbrook93PG6'3"28
Andre Roberson76SG6'7"26
Paul George89SF6'9"28
Jerami Grant75PF6'8"24
Steven Adams84C7'0"24
Dennis Schroder79PG6’1”25
Raymond Felton75PG6’1”34
Terrance Ferguson69SF6’7”20
Alex Abrines72SG6’6”25
Hamidou Diallo69SG6’6”20
Abdel Nader68SF6’6”25
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot70SF6’6”23
Patrick Patterson74PF6’9”29
Nerlens Noel77C6’11”24
